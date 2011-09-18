Sept 19 Following are the main stories in
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Perak Mentri Besar (Chief Minister) Zambry Abd Kadir
has ordered an immediate halt to forest clearing activities in
the Belum-Temengor wildlife corridor, which has alarmed
environmentalists.
* There is an immediate need for the government to review
downwards the crude palm oil (CPO) export tax structure, which
has been unchanged since the 1970s, Palm Oil refiners
Association (Poram) chief executive officer Mohamad Jaafar Ahmad
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The triple bomb blasts in Sungai Golok, which killed four
Malaysians, were believed to be part of a series of attacks
carried out by a group of young separatists.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Petronas Dagangan Bhd , the top performing stock
on Bursa Malaysia's so far this year, is looking "sexy" to
investors possibly because it delivers on its promises and has
rosy outlook, its chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan
said.
* Malaysia has the potential to attract more foreign
investments, but the government needs dedicated government
agencies that understand the global business environment,
India's largest biotechnology company, Biocon Ltd's chairman
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The absence of the Internal Securities Act (ISA) after
its repeal would not mean that people will be free to say or do
what they want, without regard for national interest and
security, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.
* Recently-listed Prestariang Bhd , an information
and communications technology (ICT) service provider, is looking
for a strategic partner to fuel its growth plans, and targets to
identify one by the first quarter of 2012, its chief executive
officer Abu Hasan Ismail said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Ramunia Holdings Bhd and its partners have
emerged as the front runners to bag a $190 million (587 million
ringgit) contract to build up to 10 well head platforms for
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, industrial sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The government is looking at options and incentives to
help the local palm oil downstream industry weather the high
cost of crude palm oil (CPO) and steep competition from
Indoensia, industry sources said.
* MASkargo Sdn Bhd, the cargo arm of national carrier
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) , aims to see some
200 million ringgit increase in revenue in the next financial
year ending December 31, 2012, upon taking full delivery of its
four brand new A330-200F freighetrs, its managing director
Shahari Sulaiman said.
