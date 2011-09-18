Sept 19 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Perak Mentri Besar (Chief Minister) Zambry Abd Kadir has ordered an immediate halt to forest clearing activities in the Belum-Temengor wildlife corridor, which has alarmed environmentalists.

* There is an immediate need for the government to review downwards the crude palm oil (CPO) export tax structure, which has been unchanged since the 1970s, Palm Oil refiners Association (Poram) chief executive officer Mohamad Jaafar Ahmad said.

* The triple bomb blasts in Sungai Golok, which killed four Malaysians, were believed to be part of a series of attacks carried out by a group of young separatists.

* Petronas Dagangan Bhd , the top performing stock on Bursa Malaysia's so far this year, is looking "sexy" to investors possibly because it delivers on its promises and has rosy outlook, its chief executive officer Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

* Malaysia has the potential to attract more foreign investments, but the government needs dedicated government agencies that understand the global business environment, India's largest biotechnology company, Biocon Ltd's chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

* The absence of the Internal Securities Act (ISA) after its repeal would not mean that people will be free to say or do what they want, without regard for national interest and security, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

* Recently-listed Prestariang Bhd , an information and communications technology (ICT) service provider, is looking for a strategic partner to fuel its growth plans, and targets to identify one by the first quarter of 2012, its chief executive officer Abu Hasan Ismail said.

* Ramunia Holdings Bhd and its partners have emerged as the front runners to bag a $190 million (587 million ringgit) contract to build up to 10 well head platforms for India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, industrial sources said.

* The government is looking at options and incentives to help the local palm oil downstream industry weather the high cost of crude palm oil (CPO) and steep competition from Indoensia, industry sources said.

* MASkargo Sdn Bhd, the cargo arm of national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) , aims to see some 200 million ringgit increase in revenue in the next financial year ending December 31, 2012, upon taking full delivery of its four brand new A330-200F freighetrs, its managing director Shahari Sulaiman said. ($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)