Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* From today (Tuesday), more people can qualify for the 200 ringgit government rebate when they buy energy-efficient refrigerators, the Energy, Green Rechnology and Water Ministry's Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency programme head, Zaini Abdul Wahab said.

* Sime Darby Bhd and Eastern and Oriental Bhd (E&O) continue to make the news as both their share prices moved again in opposite directions on speculation that the former will launch a general offer for the latter's shares.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* An averemphasis on good academic results could be the reason three Year Six pupils of SK Bandar Bintangor were prevented from sitting the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination recently.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd 's board of directors have accepted an offer from Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd to acquire some of its assets and liabilities in a deal valued at 914 million ringgit ($293,682,925.262), its chief executive officer Jagan Sabapathy said.

* Felda Iffco Gida Saneyi (FIGS), a unit of Felda Global, is banking on an indirect approach to help increase the usage of palm oil products in the European market.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Three solid waste management companies will be paid an average of eight ringgit per household a month to clear refuse and waste under a 22-year concession which starts this month, Housing and Local Government Minister Chor Chee Heung said.

* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will do well by focusing on increasing revenue, reducing costs and rebuilding itself as a premier airline, said AirAsia Bhd chief executive Tony Fernandes.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Sarawak-based shipping company Swee Joo Bhd's winding up of its operations has kicked in to facilitate the next proceeds to be distributed to its creditors, said Swee Joo's appointed liquidator Mustapha Raj Sdn Bhd.

* Malaysian oil and gas company Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) plans to sell the oil production business of its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Star Energy Group Ltd, to UK coal-bed metahne producer IGas Energy plc for some 110 million pound (537.11 million ringgit), Petronas said in a statement.

($1 = 3.112 Malaysian Ringgits)