Sept 20
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* From today (Tuesday), more people can qualify for the 200
ringgit government rebate when they buy energy-efficient
refrigerators, the Energy, Green Rechnology and Water Ministry's
Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency programme head,
Zaini Abdul Wahab said.
* Sime Darby Bhd and Eastern and Oriental Bhd
(E&O) continue to make the news as both their share
prices moved again in opposite directions on speculation that
the former will launch a general offer for the latter's shares.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* An averemphasis on good academic results could be the
reason three Year Six pupils of SK Bandar Bintangor were
prevented from sitting the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah
(UPSR) examination recently.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd 's board of
directors have accepted an offer from Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd to
acquire some of its assets and liabilities in a deal valued at
914 million ringgit ($293,682,925.262), its chief executive
officer Jagan Sabapathy said.
* Felda Iffco Gida Saneyi (FIGS), a unit of Felda Global, is
banking on an indirect approach to help increase the usage of
palm oil products in the European market.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Three solid waste management companies will be paid an
average of eight ringgit per household a month to clear refuse
and waste under a 22-year concession which starts this month,
Housing and Local Government Minister Chor Chee Heung said.
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will do well by focusing
on increasing revenue, reducing costs and rebuilding itself as a
premier airline, said AirAsia Bhd chief executive Tony
Fernandes.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Sarawak-based shipping company Swee Joo Bhd's
winding up of its operations has kicked in to facilitate the
next proceeds to be distributed to its creditors, said Swee
Joo's appointed liquidator Mustapha Raj Sdn Bhd.
* Malaysian oil and gas company Petroleum Nasional Bhd
(Petronas) plans to sell the oil production business
of its UK wholly-owned subsidiary, Star Energy Group Ltd, to UK
coal-bed metahne producer IGas Energy plc for some 110 million
pound (537.11 million ringgit), Petronas said in a statement.
