Sept 21

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Some Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) -linked stocks took a beating, as uncertainties over the eurozone crisis and declining oil prices prompted jittery investors to take profit and unwind some of their positions in markets across Asia.

* Speculation of an impending rights issue by Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) has been put to rest by the company, deputy managing director of E&O, Eric Chan said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy president Mohamad Sabu, who created a stir by saying that the communists led by Ahmad Indera, or Mat Indera, were the true independence fighters in the Bukit Kepong incident that claimed the lives of 25 policemen and their families, will be charged at the Sessions Court, Butterworth today (Wednesday).

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia's biggest independent power producer (IPP), Malakoff Bhd, may build another power plant in Johor to meet future power demands of the state, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* One in four of the 1.3 million illegals registered during the amnesty programme for foreign labour worked in sectors not approved by the government, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* Xingquan International Sports Holdings Ltd will not pay its shareholders dividends over the next two years to conserve cash to pay for expansion in its home market China from its own pocket, its executive chairman Wu Qingquan said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The fate of Bandar Raya Development Bhd's proposed asset divestment plan is largely in the hands of offshore investors, including the company's single largest shareholder that owns a 23.57 percent equity stake held by Credit Suisse.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Property developer Magna Prima Bhd foresees better earnings for the quarter and a return to the black for financial year 2011 (FY11) as a whole, Magna Prima executive director Rahadian Mahmud said.

* Wheat flour producer FFM Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Italian Baker Sdn Bhd, has spent 120 million ringgit ($38,467,703.158) to set up its new baking plant in Pulau Indah, Klang, to meet the market demand, Italian Baker general manager/director, Jimmy Chiang said.

($1 = 3.119 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Burhan Shariff)