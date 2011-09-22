Sept 22 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Shopaholics and poor management of personal finances - these best describe a good number of Malaysian consumers, said Fomca chief executive officer Paul Selvaraj.

* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd is looking to participate in more government-linked property developments, as it looks to become a full-fledged property player, its chief executive officer Jagan Sabapathy said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) said on Wednesday it was ready to have talks with its partners in the opposition grouping on the idea of forming an Islamic state in the country, Kelantan Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) and party spiritual adviser Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat said.

* A dead American satellite to size of a bus is expected to fall back to earth this weekend and Malaysia is among the countries within its impact zone, Malaysia's National Space Agency (Angkasa) spokesman said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* At least four foreign insurers, including two from the US, are among several parties believed to be close to making a bid for Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd, industry sources said.

* Time may be about to get tougher globally, but it hasn't stopped Asians from chasing nice cars yet, managing director of Porsche Asia Pacific, Christer Ekberg said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* In a surprise move, ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd has proposed the nomination of two lawyers to Eastern & Oriental Bhd's (E&O) (ENOB.KL> board, Eastern & Oriental Bhd said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdinsg Bhd is currently bidding for projects with a total value of between five billion ringgit ($1,598,721,023.181)and six billion ringgit ($1,918,465,227.818)to replenish its orderbook going forward, its president/chairman Nasarudin Md Idris said.

* Market-listed property developer Bolton Bhd will be launching projects with a gross development value (GDV) of three billion ringgit ($959,232,613.909) over the next 12 months, executive director Chan Wing Kwong said.

