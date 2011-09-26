Sept 26

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has called for Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang to clearly state the party's stand on the hudud controversy even as the two parties remained unyielding on the issue.

* The Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the final stages of evaluating the allocation for the 2.6GHz spectrum and may promote collaboration among players for better efficiency on spectrum usage, MCMC said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Democratic Action Party (DAP) leadership will resign en bloc if the implementation of hudud is incorporated into the common policy framework of the opposition grouping.

* Authorities have resorted to the drastic measure of draining a man-made lake at a popular recreational park in Miri to catch a crocodile that made its way there, said Sarawak Forestry Corp general manager Wilfred Landong.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Bhd (KFH) is keen on expanding in Indonesia to tap Islamic banking opportunities in the world's most populous Muslim nation, its chief executive officer Jamelah Jamaluddin said.

* U Mobile Sdn Bhd, the fourth largest mobile operator in the country, aims to secure a double-digit subscriber market share in as early as three years as it continues to aggressively expand its network and launch more innovative and quality products and services, said chief executive officer of U Mobile, Kaizad Heerjee.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Sharp falls in Asian equities and currencies these past weeks serve as a fresh reminder that the region's economy remains exposed to the disruptive nature of funds flowing freely in and out of its financial markets.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* When Sime Darby Bhd acquired a 30 percent stake in Penang-based Eastern & Oriental Bhd , it was just the latest in a series of acquisitions led by government-linked companies (GLCs) in private sector property developers.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* More companies had exited the local bourse compared to those that had gained listing for the whole of this year, a pattern that has played out at least since 2008, said OSK Securities Bhd research head Chris Eng.

* Next-generation information and communications technology (ICT) company Symphonet Sdn Bhd aims to make broadband more accessible and affordable to all Malaysians, Symphonet chief executive officer Baharum Salleh said.

