Sept 27

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The country's top business tycoons have set up a charity foundation, known as The Community Chest, to meet the needs of the vernacular and mission schools.

* Share prices plummeted across the board, as the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KL Composite Index (FBM KLCI) posted its steepest single-day loss since October 24, 2008, due to the cloudy outlook for the US and Europe economic growth, analysts said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Private sector employees turning 55 in December can expect good news from the government soon, Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Exactly a week after announcing a deal to sell its key assets to a major shareholder, Bandar Raya Development Bhd has decided to scrap the deal and call for a tender instead, Bandar Raya Development said in a statement.

* Details on how Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd can work together to boost revenue, cut costs and create new business opportunities are likely to be revealed next month, AirAsia's chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Selangor customs assistance director Ahmad Sarbani Mohamed's death last April at an office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was misadventure, the coroner's court in Kuala Lumpur declared on Monday.

* Prices of residential properties are expected to increase by as much as 20 percent in the second half of this year (H2) due to shortage of building materials and labour, the Real Estate & Housing Developers' Association Malaysia (Rehda) president Michael Yam said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* In a win for minority shareholders, the proposed asset disposal exercise by Bandar Raya Development Bhd to its major shareholder Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd has been now scrapped and will be undertaken by an open tender system, after analysts and the media pointed out that minority shareholders could be on the losing end should the deal go through without opening it to other competing bids.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* A lack of clarity on how the euro-zone debt problems will play out and global growth concerns saw Bursa Malaysia's benchmark index moving south on Monday under heavy selling as risk aversion underlined investment decisions, a dealer at a local brokerage said.

* Palm oil fell to the lowest level in almost a year after a survey showed that prices may drop for the first time in three years as favourable weather boosts supplies and a global slowdown weakens demand for commodities, a senior analyst at ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd, Arhnue Tan said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)