Sept 27
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The country's top business tycoons have set up a charity
foundation, known as The Community Chest, to meet the needs of
the vernacular and mission schools.
* Share prices plummeted across the board, as the FTSE Bursa
Malaysia KL Composite Index (FBM KLCI) posted its steepest
single-day loss since October 24, 2008, due to the cloudy
outlook for the US and Europe economic growth, analysts said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Private sector employees turning 55 in December can expect
good news from the government soon, Human Resources Minister S.
Subramaniam said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Exactly a week after announcing a deal to sell its key
assets to a major shareholder, Bandar Raya Development Bhd
has decided to scrap the deal and call for a tender
instead, Bandar Raya Development said in a statement.
* Details on how Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS)
and AirAsia Bhd can work together to boost
revenue, cut costs and create new business opportunities are
likely to be revealed next month, AirAsia's chief executive
officer Tony Fernandes said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Selangor customs assistance director Ahmad Sarbani
Mohamed's death last April at an office of the Malaysian
Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was misadventure, the
coroner's court in Kuala Lumpur declared on Monday.
* Prices of residential properties are expected to increase
by as much as 20 percent in the second half of this year (H2)
due to shortage of building materials and labour, the Real
Estate & Housing Developers' Association Malaysia (Rehda)
president Michael Yam said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* In a win for minority shareholders, the proposed asset
disposal exercise by Bandar Raya Development Bhd to
its major shareholder Ambang Sehati Sdn Bhd has been now
scrapped and will be undertaken by an open tender system, after
analysts and the media pointed out that minority shareholders
could be on the losing end should the deal go through without
opening it to other competing bids.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* A lack of clarity on how the euro-zone debt problems will
play out and global growth concerns saw Bursa Malaysia's
benchmark index moving south on Monday under heavy selling as
risk aversion underlined investment decisions, a dealer at a
local brokerage said.
* Palm oil fell to the lowest level in almost a year after a
survey showed that prices may drop for the first time in three
years as favourable weather boosts supplies and a global
slowdown weakens demand for commodities, a senior analyst at ECM
Libra Financial Group Bhd, Arhnue Tan said.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)