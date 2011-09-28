Sept 28

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Any affirmative action to help bumiputras should be based on meritocracy to ensure only the deserving ones are promoted, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* The government is looking into the proposal to split Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) into the three units of power distribution, generation and transmission, said Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Loo Took Gee.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Some 500,000 people will be retained in the workforce in the span of five years if the retirement age for private sector employees is extended from 55 to 60 years, the Malaysian Employers Federation said.

* Cyber security threats have increased more than 100 percent over the past three years in Malaysia, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Maximus Ongkili said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd has received three offers from institutional investors for its key assets after its major shareholder had offered to buy them, company officials said.

* Malaysia is seeing a positive investment trend coming from the Middle East, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Four African Union Mission for Somalia (Amisom) peace keepers were responsible for the fatal shooting of Bernama TV cameraman Noramfaizul Mohd Nor in Mogadishu on September 2.

* The Election Commission (EC) has struck off 69,293 voters from the electoral roll of 12.3 million, its secretary Kamaruddin Mohamed Baria said.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) expects its top line growth to be lower but to remain profitable in the current financial year ending December 31, given the slower economy in the US and Europe, President and chief executive officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Even before the Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) -AirAsia Bhd alliance can take off, turbulence on the ground is threatening to ground earlier plans for key brands under the two companies, sources said.

* Market is abuzz with talk that S P Setia Bhd (SETI.KL> will be the next privatisation target of government-linked funds, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* A possible increase in civil servant salaries is not expected to have much short-term impact on inflation but could limit government budgeting in the longer term if revenues remain flat, economists said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)