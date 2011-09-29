Sept 29

* Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) launched a takeover to acquire SP Setia Bhd shares at 3.90 ringgit ($1.233)per share and 91 sen per warrant in a surprise move that caught the SP Setia board unawares and spread concern through its senior management.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government hopes to announce the minimum wage for workers before year-end, Human Resources Minister S. Subramaniam said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* There was a mixed reaction from local councils and police over the decision to give local authorities the power to issue traffic summonses for offences previously not within their jurisdictions, federal traffic police chief Abdul Aziz Yusof said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bank Negara Malaysia had consulted property developers, seeking their inputs on increasing the real property gains tax to curb speculation, Glomac Bhd's group managing director FD Iskandar Fd Mansor said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Parliament does not have the power to form special committees as the government has absolute right to control the Parliament with all its powers and authority, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar said.

* Property developer Glomac Bhd has earmarked some 1.2 billion ringgit ($379,446,640.316) worth of properties for launch in the remaining months of its current financial year ending April 30, 2012 (FY12), its group managing director and chief executive officer Fateh Iskandar Mansor said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* SP Setia Bhd , the country's second largest property firm by market capitalisation, is the latest to be swept off the private property sector with the takeover offer by its parent Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Financial services provider BNP Paribas Malaysia Bhd will launch its Islamic banking operations within this year, after securing approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the source said.

* BMW Group Malaysia is hopeful that the strong car sales growth in the Malaysian market would help cushion some of the impact of the current global economic uncertainties, its managing director Geoffrey Briscoe said.

