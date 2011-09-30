Sept 30

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALL NEWSPAPERS

* RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have submitted applications to Bank Negara to begin talks on a possible merger of the two banking groups.

* Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) wants to work with the current management of property developer SP Setia Bhd , and continue to deliver value to shareholders, PNB president and group chief executive Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman said.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Rising credit card debts and easy approval of personal loans have moved Bank Negara to introduce a fresh ruling.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Thursday said he was offended by the disparaging remarks about the state allegedly made by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng recently but added that as a ruler, he would stay above politics.

* The government is to announce some "good news" in Budget 2012 to tackle the rising cost of living, said Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* What happens at Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) 's annual general meeting (AGM) today (Friday) is likely to show investors where major shareholders stand on a surprise request to add new directors to the board, analysts said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The source of the explosion at the Empire Shopping Gallery on Wednesday has been narrowed down to five food outlets on the lower ground floor of the year-old complex.

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has entered into a conditional share sale and purchase agreement with Siam Industrial Credit Pcl (Sicco) to acquire a 70 percent stake in Sicco Securities Pcl (SSEC) for THB767.9 million (78.4 million ringgit)or THB1.72 per share, CIMB said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Manufacturing and construction company MTD ACPI Engineering Bhd plans to expand its current 400 million Malaysia ringgit orderbook by aggressively bidding for more projects abroad, its president and chief executive officer Azmil Khalili said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)