Sept 30
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd
have submitted applications to Bank Negara to begin talks on a
possible merger of the two banking groups.
* Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) wants to work with the
current management of property developer SP Setia Bhd ,
and continue to deliver value to shareholders, PNB president and
group chief executive Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman said.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Rising credit card debts and easy approval of personal
loans have moved Bank Negara to introduce a fresh ruling.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on
Thursday said he was offended by the disparaging remarks about
the state allegedly made by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng
recently but added that as a ruler, he would stay above
politics.
* The government is to announce some "good news" in Budget
2012 to tackle the rising cost of living, said Deputy Prime
Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* What happens at Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) 's
annual general meeting (AGM) today (Friday) is likely to show
investors where major shareholders stand on a surprise request
to add new directors to the board, analysts said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The source of the explosion at the Empire Shopping Gallery
on Wednesday has been narrowed down to five food outlets on the
lower ground floor of the year-old complex.
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has entered into a
conditional share sale and purchase agreement with Siam
Industrial Credit Pcl (Sicco) to acquire a 70 percent stake in
Sicco Securities Pcl (SSEC) for THB767.9 million (78.4 million
ringgit)or THB1.72 per share, CIMB said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Manufacturing and construction company MTD ACPI
Engineering Bhd plans to expand its current 400 million Malaysia
ringgit orderbook by aggressively bidding for more projects
abroad, its president and chief executive officer Azmil Khalili
said.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Burhan Shariff)