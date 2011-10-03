Oct 3 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR

* A "New Deal" based on fairness and bravery is needed to give the people confidence and hope that their future is in Malaysia, said the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Chua Soi Lek.

* Johor Corp (JCorp) plans to issue up to 2.5 billion ringgit ($783 million) in bonds in a move to refinance its debt that will be due by the middle of next year, reliable banking sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES

* Prime Minister Najib Razak will table a motion to repeal the Banishment and Restricted Residence Acts for the first reading in Parliament today (Monday).

* The government can save about 100 million ringgit a year when the 24,300 government premises observe the 24 degree Celcuis temperature limit for air conditioning, Public Works Department director-general Mohd Noor Yaacob said.

BUSINESS TIMES

* Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) , the country's largest fixed-line operator, aims to expand its Unifi customer base to more than 650,000 customers by as early as 2014, a more than fourfold rise, TM group chief executive officer Zamzamzairani Isa said.

* Over the past decade, there have been fewer number of new Malaysian hotel owners and operators expanding abroad, the Malaysian Association of Hotel Owners president Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman said.

THE SUN

* The government is widely expected to table a big budget for 2012 on Friday, but few believe investors will be in the mood to buy stocks this week as concerns over global economic health continue to hound market sentiment, analysts said.

* Economists are hopeful that the government will streamline and cut personal and corporate taxes in Budget 2012, saying it will help boost the country's competitiveness in the region.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY

* After its takeover bid for S P Setia Bhd , speculation is rife that Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) may be eyeing its other holdings, particularly against the backdrop of a softening equity market.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE

* British Channel Islands-based Webtel.mobi Holdings Ltd is expected to establish a regional hub in Malaysia within six months from the completion of its placing and listing on the London Stock Exchange in the first-quarter of 2012.

($1 = 3.192 Malaysian Ringgits)