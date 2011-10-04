Oct 4 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Members of Parliament (MPs)from across the divide have welcomed the tabling of two Bills to repeal two of the oldest security laws in Malaysia - the Banishment Act and Restricted Residence Act.

* OSK Investment Bank Bhd will bring its expertise in the regional investment banking business and small and mid-cap companies in a merger with RHB Banking Group, OSK Investment Bank Bhd chief executive officer and executive director U Chen Hock said.

* The 2012 Budget, to be tabled in Parliament on Friday, will focus on helping the low-income group adjust to the high cost of living, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* All food from the United States will be tested before sale in the wake of a listeriosis outbreak from fruits and vegetables, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

* Malaysia's second high-technology park in Johor can repeat the success of its northern counterpart in the electronics sector with a similar investment interest in the solar and green technology, Senai Hi-Tech Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ahmad Shukri Tajuddin said.

* SP Setia Bhd is buying a 269.3ha site for 381.26 million ringgit ($118,969,014.260) in Ulu Langat, Selangor, to be developed into a township with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of four billion ringgit ($1,248,166,755.078), SP Setia said in a statement.

* The government's initiative to be unveiled in Budget 2012 on Friday will help ease the cost of living of low-income earners, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* Asian markets including Bursa Malaysia fell sharply on Monday on persistent heavy selling at the start of the final quarter of 2011 as investors reacted to renewed fears of a Greek sovereign debt default that may affect the global economy's fundamentals.

* In the midst of being the target of a takeover, property developer S P Setia Bhd has announced the porposed acquisition of a piece of land measuring 673.2 acres (272.4ha) in Semenyih, Ulu Langat, Selangor for 381.25 million Malaysian ringgit ($118,965,893.843)cash, the company said.

* Just 19 months after acquiring a substantial stake in TPC Plus Bhd , a poultry company that specialises in the supply of premier and table eggs, London Biscuits Bhd (Lonbisco) in disposing of its 33.65 percent interest in the compney at a price lower in than its original cost of investment.

* Freight forwarders have requested a lower fee for the radio frequency identification (RFID) seal solution proposed by Smartag Solution Bhd to the Royal Malaysian Customs for tracking the movement of containerised cargo domestically and in cross-border trade, Smartag chief executive officer PK Lim said. ($1 = 3.205 Malaysian Ringgit)