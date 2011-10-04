Oct 4 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Members of Parliament (MPs)from across the divide have
welcomed the tabling of two Bills to repeal two of the oldest
security laws in Malaysia - the Banishment Act and Restricted
Residence Act.
* OSK Investment Bank Bhd will bring its expertise in the
regional investment banking business and small and mid-cap
companies in a merger with RHB Banking Group, OSK Investment
Bank Bhd chief executive officer and executive director U Chen
Hock said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The 2012 Budget, to be tabled in Parliament on Friday,
will focus on helping the low-income group adjust to the high
cost of living, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
* All food from the United States will be tested before sale
in the wake of a listeriosis outbreak from fruits and
vegetables, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia's second high-technology park in Johor can repeat
the success of its northern counterpart in the electronics
sector with a similar investment interest in the solar and green
technology, Senai Hi-Tech Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ahmad
Shukri Tajuddin said.
* SP Setia Bhd is buying a 269.3ha site for 381.26
million ringgit ($118,969,014.260) in Ulu Langat, Selangor, to
be developed into a township with an estimated gross development
value (GDV) of four billion ringgit ($1,248,166,755.078), SP
Setia said in a statement.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The government's initiative to be unveiled in Budget 2012
on Friday will help ease the cost of living of low-income
earners, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
* Asian markets including Bursa Malaysia fell sharply on
Monday on persistent heavy selling at the start of the final
quarter of 2011 as investors reacted to renewed fears of a Greek
sovereign debt default that may affect the global economy's
fundamentals.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* In the midst of being the target of a takeover, property
developer S P Setia Bhd has announced the porposed
acquisition of a piece of land measuring 673.2 acres (272.4ha)
in Semenyih, Ulu Langat, Selangor for 381.25 million Malaysian
ringgit ($118,965,893.843)cash, the company said.
* Just 19 months after acquiring a substantial stake in TPC
Plus Bhd , a poultry company that specialises in the
supply of premier and table eggs, London Biscuits Bhd (Lonbisco)
in disposing of its 33.65 percent interest in the
compney at a price lower in than its original cost of
investment.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Freight forwarders have requested a lower fee for the
radio frequency identification (RFID) seal solution proposed by
Smartag Solution Bhd to the Royal Malaysian Customs for tracking
the movement of containerised cargo domestically and in
cross-border trade, Smartag chief executive officer PK Lim said.
($1 = 3.205 Malaysian Ringgit)