Oct 5 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Measures to tackle the rising cost of living top the list
of what the people want the government to address when it
unveils Budget 2012.
* The jury is still out on the implications of Indonesia's
withdrawal of its membership from the Roundtable on Sustainable
Palm Oil (RSPO), an industry player said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* About 1.3 million foreigners were found working in sectors
not approved by the government, Home Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said.
* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) leaders would do well not to
implement hudud, said the PAS Supporters' Congress chairman.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Glove makers rallied against the bearish tide, as equity
investors bet that a strong US dollar and weakening latex price
will help boost profit margins.
* The Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts will be the latest luxury
hotel brand that will have a presence in Malaysia, sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Home Ministry on Tuesday admitted the police had
breached standard operating procedures (SOP) in handling
demonstrators at the Bersih 2.0 rally on July 9, its
secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.
* Japanese beauty and skincare firm Kanebo Cosmetics Inc has
set up a new subsidiary and office in the country as part of
plans to expand its market in Asia, its president Tadashi
Uematsu said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* S P Setia Bhd will need to get the nod from
shareholders for its recently proposed Semenyih land purchase in
line with the current takeover and merger ruling, said a
spokesman for the Minority Shareholder Watchdog Group (MSWG).
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The ringgit on Tuesday traded within a range that came
close to its 15-month low of 3.2380 ringgit ($1.012) against the
US dollar, with traders seen to be awaiting fresh leads ahead of
the Budget 2012 announcement on Friday and on concerns of a
Greek default, a local trader said.
* Scomi Group Bhd , which saw its existing bonds
downgraded by the Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) on Tuesday,
plans to issue new bonds for 480 million ringgit
($150,070,345.474) via its subsidiary KMOCB Capital Bhd
to reduce its debt leverage and support the company's
growth plans, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 3.199 Malaysian Ringgits)