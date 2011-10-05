Oct 5 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Measures to tackle the rising cost of living top the list of what the people want the government to address when it unveils Budget 2012.

* The jury is still out on the implications of Indonesia's withdrawal of its membership from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), an industry player said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* About 1.3 million foreigners were found working in sectors not approved by the government, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) leaders would do well not to implement hudud, said the PAS Supporters' Congress chairman.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Glove makers rallied against the bearish tide, as equity investors bet that a strong US dollar and weakening latex price will help boost profit margins.

* The Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts will be the latest luxury hotel brand that will have a presence in Malaysia, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Home Ministry on Tuesday admitted the police had breached standard operating procedures (SOP) in handling demonstrators at the Bersih 2.0 rally on July 9, its secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

* Japanese beauty and skincare firm Kanebo Cosmetics Inc has set up a new subsidiary and office in the country as part of plans to expand its market in Asia, its president Tadashi Uematsu said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* S P Setia Bhd will need to get the nod from shareholders for its recently proposed Semenyih land purchase in line with the current takeover and merger ruling, said a spokesman for the Minority Shareholder Watchdog Group (MSWG).

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The ringgit on Tuesday traded within a range that came close to its 15-month low of 3.2380 ringgit ($1.012) against the US dollar, with traders seen to be awaiting fresh leads ahead of the Budget 2012 announcement on Friday and on concerns of a Greek default, a local trader said.

* Scomi Group Bhd , which saw its existing bonds downgraded by the Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) on Tuesday, plans to issue new bonds for 480 million ringgit ($150,070,345.474) via its subsidiary KMOCB Capital Bhd to reduce its debt leverage and support the company's growth plans, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 3.199 Malaysian Ringgits)