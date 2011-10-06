Oct 6

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* As more people urge the government to look into their needs, Prime Minister Najib Razak has assured Malaysians that he is all ears.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) will not quit the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) grouping but it is advising its members to stop seeking new RSPO certification for the production of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO), said MPOA vice-chairman Boon Weng Siew.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* All 125 people detained under the Restricted Residence Act will be freed immediately, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The government's revenue has not kept pace with the growth of the economy, which is a worrying trend if another economic crisis comes around, a professor of international economics at the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), Mohamed Ariff said.

* The Securities Commission (SC) has done away with a requirement for an annual renewal of licences for those carrying out capital market activities, but now it has to approve chief executive officers of licensed intermediaries, the SC said in a statement.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Malaysia Property Exposition (Mapex) will have a new section covering international property developers and properties at its 2012 fair to tap the growing number of Malaysians investing overseas, said Mapex committee chairman Ng Seing Liong.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Following weeks of selling on global equity markets, some signs of hope emerged for local investors on Wednesday, analysts said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Securities Commission (SC) on Wednesday announced "major" amendments to the Securities Commission Act 1993 (SCA) and the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA), including providing for a dedicated regulatory framework for private retirement schemes, SC said in a statement.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) debit card segment is expected to reach eight million users by the end of this year as the bank anticipates the growth in the segment to surpass its credit card segment, Maybank deputy president & head of community financial services Lim Hong Tat said.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

