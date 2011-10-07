Oct 7 Following are the main stories in
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysians can expects more good news when Prime Minister
Najib Razak unveils Budget 2012 today (Friday).
* The Market is abuzz with a rumour that Felda Group's
commercial entity will seek listing on Bursa Malaysia, a move
that could potentially create the world's largest listed
plantation company, an industry source said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The 2012 Budget, to be tabled by Prime Minister Najib
Razak in the Dewan Rakyat today (Friday), will satisfy a common
request made by an overwhelming number of Malaysians for
measures to lighten their burden in the currently high cost of
living environment.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Alkhair International Islamic Bank Bhd, formerly known as
Unicorn International Islamic Bank Bhd, is seeking Bank Negara
Malaysia approval to start talks to buy a local bank, its chief
executive officer, Ikbal Daredia said.
* The Minority Shareholder Watchdog Group (MSWG) has asked
the Securities Commission to examine if SP Setia Bhd
needs to get shareholders approval for a recent land buy, MSWG
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd has awarded the
contract to design and build a massive fertiliser complex in
Sipitang, Sabah to a consortium of contractors led by Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd, and which comprises Apex Energy Sdn Bhd
and PT Rekayasa Industri, Petronas Chemicals said in a
statement.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Budget 2012, to be tabled today (Friday), will likely be a
people-friendly budget that will address concerns over the
rising cost of living.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysian Airline System Bhd's (MAS) aircraft
maintenance facility in Hyderabad, India, is expected to earn
$120 million (38.17 million ringgit) yearly, MAS Aerospace
Engineering managing director Mohd Roslan Ismail said.
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is in talks with the
Philippines' San Miguel Corp to acquire a portion of the
latter's stake in Bank of Commerce (BoC) in a move to expand its
regional footprint, CIMB Group said in a statement.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
