Oct 7 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysians can expects more good news when Prime Minister Najib Razak unveils Budget 2012 today (Friday).

* The Market is abuzz with a rumour that Felda Group's commercial entity will seek listing on Bursa Malaysia, a move that could potentially create the world's largest listed plantation company, an industry source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The 2012 Budget, to be tabled by Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Dewan Rakyat today (Friday), will satisfy a common request made by an overwhelming number of Malaysians for measures to lighten their burden in the currently high cost of living environment.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Alkhair International Islamic Bank Bhd, formerly known as Unicorn International Islamic Bank Bhd, is seeking Bank Negara Malaysia approval to start talks to buy a local bank, its chief executive officer, Ikbal Daredia said.

* The Minority Shareholder Watchdog Group (MSWG) has asked the Securities Commission to examine if SP Setia Bhd needs to get shareholders approval for a recent land buy, MSWG said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd has awarded the contract to design and build a massive fertiliser complex in Sipitang, Sabah to a consortium of contractors led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, and which comprises Apex Energy Sdn Bhd and PT Rekayasa Industri, Petronas Chemicals said in a statement.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Budget 2012, to be tabled today (Friday), will likely be a people-friendly budget that will address concerns over the rising cost of living.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysian Airline System Bhd's (MAS) aircraft maintenance facility in Hyderabad, India, is expected to earn $120 million (38.17 million ringgit) yearly, MAS Aerospace Engineering managing director Mohd Roslan Ismail said.

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is in talks with the Philippines' San Miguel Corp to acquire a portion of the latter's stake in Bank of Commerce (BoC) in a move to expand its regional footprint, CIMB Group said in a statement.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))