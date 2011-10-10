Oct 10 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government will pool its resources of available surgeons and anaesthetists to conduct mass elective surgeries in a nationwide operation to cut waiting time for such treatment from 32 weeks to about 12 weeks, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

* Malaysia-made automated semiconductor equipment are likely to be priced lower next year due to a projected drop in global spending on semiconductor equipment, a Gartner research house report said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* In the strongest hint yet that the general election is just around the corner, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday the war drums "have been struck".

* Pedestrian walkways will be separated from motorcycle lanes in the future to curb snatch thefts, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The delivery of Malaysia Airlines' (MAS) first Airbus 380 jumbo jet may be delayed again, but this time it will not be due to manufacturing issues.

* The planned listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (Felda Global) would mean that 2012 will be the fourth straight year Malaysia has offered investors major initial public Offerings (IPOs).

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Home Ministry is mulling the introduction of a standard manual on the use of firearms for its agencies that issue weapons for their personnel.

* The pre-Budget rally on Bursa Malaysia last week coincided with a rebound in global stock markets, and a recovery of the local front may take a firmer hold this week after the government pledged to splash out cash next year to drive up domestic consumption.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* With the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd (FGV) by mid-2012, Bursa Malaysia is set to house the world's two largest listed plantation companies.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Maybank Investment Bank Bhd has overtaken CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd, the country's top sukuk underwriter for 2010, as the largest arranger of sukuk issuance since the beginning of the year, but the battle to finish on top is far from over, CIMB Islamic Bank chief executive officer Badlisyah Abdul Ghani said.

* Measures announced under the proposed Budget 2012 may reflect the government's seriousness to change the economic landscape, but more initiatives may be needed to achieve high income economy status, said Standard Chartered Bank regional head of rates strategy Edward Lee Wee Kok.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

