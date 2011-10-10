Oct 10 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The government will pool its resources of available
surgeons and anaesthetists to conduct mass elective surgeries in
a nationwide operation to cut waiting time for such treatment
from 32 weeks to about 12 weeks, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai
said.
* Malaysia-made automated semiconductor equipment are likely
to be priced lower next year due to a projected drop in global
spending on semiconductor equipment, a Gartner research house
report said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* In the strongest hint yet that the general election is
just around the corner, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on
Sunday the war drums "have been struck".
* Pedestrian walkways will be separated from motorcycle
lanes in the future to curb snatch thefts, Home Ministry
secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The delivery of Malaysia Airlines' (MAS) first
Airbus 380 jumbo jet may be delayed again, but this time it will
not be due to manufacturing issues.
* The planned listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
(Felda Global) would mean that 2012 will be the fourth straight
year Malaysia has offered investors major initial public
Offerings (IPOs).
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Home Ministry is mulling the introduction of a
standard manual on the use of firearms for its agencies that
issue weapons for their personnel.
* The pre-Budget rally on Bursa Malaysia last week coincided
with a rebound in global stock markets, and a recovery of the
local front may take a firmer hold this week after the
government pledged to splash out cash next year to drive up
domestic consumption.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* With the listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd
(FGV) by mid-2012, Bursa Malaysia is set to house the world's
two largest listed plantation companies.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Maybank Investment Bank Bhd has overtaken CIMB Islamic
Bank Bhd, the country's top sukuk underwriter for 2010, as the
largest arranger of sukuk issuance since the beginning of the
year, but the battle to finish on top is far from over, CIMB
Islamic Bank chief executive officer Badlisyah Abdul Ghani said.
* Measures announced under the proposed Budget 2012 may
reflect the government's seriousness to change the economic
landscape, but more initiatives may be needed to achieve high
income economy status, said Standard Chartered Bank regional
head of rates strategy Edward Lee Wee Kok.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))