THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysian billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan, his trusted executive Ralph Marshall along with former Indian Telecoms Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanidhi could face a case in connection with India's controversial telecoms scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government.

* While it is undeniable that the goodies-packed and "perceivably optimistic" Budget 2012 has injected some feel-good factors into the lives of Malaysians, reality check has caused some quarters in the private sector to question the viability of the government's fiscal deficit target and economic growth projections.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The search conducted by Selangor Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) at a Petaling Jaya church in August was correct, Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said on Monday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) wants Liew Kee Sin to remain at the helm of SP Setia Bhd , following its proposed takeover of the company, analysts said.

* Maxis Bhd , the country's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said on Monday the First Information Report (FIR) filed in India by its Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), does not have any impact on the company.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The government will stick to tight fiscal discipline even as it goes ahead with plans to hand out cash to the public amid worries that next year's income may fall short of its own optimistic projections, Ministry of Finance secretary-general Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The Central Bureau of Investigation of India (CBI) has filed a First Information Report commencing formal investigations in relation to the purchase of India's Aircel Ltd by Maxis Communication Bhd (MCB) in 2006, MCB said in a statement.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

