Oct 12
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* The Securities Commission (SC) has ruled that Sime Darby
Bhd does not have to make a general offer (GO) for the
shares in Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) , which it does
not own, Sime Darby said in a statement.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* More than half of Malaysian parents are in the dark over
what their children are up to when they are surfing the
Internet.
* Proton Holdings Bhd may be looking to sell a
stake in loss-making subsidiary Group Lotus to Genii Capital, a
report in Autosport UK said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The impasse over the moratorium on Indonesian domestic
workers remains, Indonesian Foreign Minister R.M. Marty M.
Natalegawa said.
* Iskandar Malaysia is set to become a premier leisure and
entertainment centre by 2013, when three projects costing more
than one billion ringgit ($318,217,979.316) come on stream in
the economic region.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia plans to call for bids by as early as the first
quarter of next year to help build gas-fired power plants in
Peninsular Malaysia, Energy Commission (EC) chairman Ahmad
Tajuddin Ali said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* A joint survey team comprising technical officers from
Malaysia and Indonesia can be dispatched to reconstitute border
markers between the two countries, Foreign Minister Anifah Aman
said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* KUB Malaysia Bhd saw its stock price rise with
trading volume jumping significantly on Tuesday after it
announced that one of its units won a 268.8 million ringgit
($85,536,992.840) contract from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
, KUB group managing director Mohd Nazar Samad said.
($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit)
