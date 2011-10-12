Oct 12

* The Securities Commission (SC) has ruled that Sime Darby Bhd does not have to make a general offer (GO) for the shares in Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) , which it does not own, Sime Darby said in a statement.

* More than half of Malaysian parents are in the dark over what their children are up to when they are surfing the Internet.

* Proton Holdings Bhd may be looking to sell a stake in loss-making subsidiary Group Lotus to Genii Capital, a report in Autosport UK said.

* The impasse over the moratorium on Indonesian domestic workers remains, Indonesian Foreign Minister R.M. Marty M. Natalegawa said.

* Iskandar Malaysia is set to become a premier leisure and entertainment centre by 2013, when three projects costing more than one billion ringgit ($318,217,979.316) come on stream in the economic region.

* Malaysia plans to call for bids by as early as the first quarter of next year to help build gas-fired power plants in Peninsular Malaysia, Energy Commission (EC) chairman Ahmad Tajuddin Ali said.

* A joint survey team comprising technical officers from Malaysia and Indonesia can be dispatched to reconstitute border markers between the two countries, Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said.

* KUB Malaysia Bhd saw its stock price rise with trading volume jumping significantly on Tuesday after it announced that one of its units won a 268.8 million ringgit ($85,536,992.840) contract from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd , KUB group managing director Mohd Nazar Samad said.

($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Burhan Shariff)