Oct 14 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* As flood waters rise to threaten parts of Indochina, there
is growing concern over public safety and food supply, including
rice, Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry MInister Johari
Baharum said.
* Tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan's unlisted Maxis Communications
Bhd and Astro All Asia Networks plc (Astro) have
denied any wrongdoing in relation to the controversial
Maxis-Aircel deal in a letter this week to the director of
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Election Commission (EC) will soon be displaying
40,000 "questionable" names in the electoral roll to clean up
and dispel perceptions that it is tainted, EC chairman Abdul
Aziz Mohd Yusof said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd plans to hire
investment banks by as early as next week to help arrange its
initial public offering, said its group president cum chief
executive officer Sabri Ahmad.
* The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) has
cut its 2011 economic growth forecast to 4.6 percent, which is
below the government's target, due to slower exports, executive
director Zakariah Abdul Rashid said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Increased pay for civil servants and cash handouts to the
poor proposed by the government in next year's budget will help
boost household spending and bolster domestic growth, although
this will add some pressure on prices, the Malaysian Institute
of Economic Research (MIER) said.
* The US$8 billion (25.07 billion ringgit) Kuala Lumpur
International Financial District (KLIFD) to be jointly developed
by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Development Corporation, will get off the ground early next
year, its chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi
said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Cash-rich Jerneh Asia Bhd's proposal to buy a
Sabah-based developer is said to be out the windows as
definitive terms could not be agreed upon despite extensive
discussions, a source said, opening up the possibility of a
capital repayment to shareholders, if necessary approvals are
granted.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Wholesale and retail giant Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd has
set its sights on opening 16 more mini market outlets next year
throughout the country, Mydin managing director Ameer Ali Mydin
said.
* Sri Lanka's booming economy and financial market has
enabled Kenanga Investment Corp Ltd to gain a foothold in the
island-state's financial advisory business in a relatively short
time frame.
($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))