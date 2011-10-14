Oct 14 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* As flood waters rise to threaten parts of Indochina, there is growing concern over public safety and food supply, including rice, Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry MInister Johari Baharum said.

* Tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan's unlisted Maxis Communications Bhd and Astro All Asia Networks plc (Astro) have denied any wrongdoing in relation to the controversial Maxis-Aircel deal in a letter this week to the director of India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Election Commission (EC) will soon be displaying 40,000 "questionable" names in the electoral roll to clean up and dispel perceptions that it is tainted, EC chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd plans to hire investment banks by as early as next week to help arrange its initial public offering, said its group president cum chief executive officer Sabri Ahmad.

* The Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) has cut its 2011 economic growth forecast to 4.6 percent, which is below the government's target, due to slower exports, executive director Zakariah Abdul Rashid said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Increased pay for civil servants and cash handouts to the poor proposed by the government in next year's budget will help boost household spending and bolster domestic growth, although this will add some pressure on prices, the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) said.

* The US$8 billion (25.07 billion ringgit) Kuala Lumpur International Financial District (KLIFD) to be jointly developed by 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Corporation, will get off the ground early next year, its chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Cash-rich Jerneh Asia Bhd's proposal to buy a Sabah-based developer is said to be out the windows as definitive terms could not be agreed upon despite extensive discussions, a source said, opening up the possibility of a capital repayment to shareholders, if necessary approvals are granted.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Wholesale and retail giant Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd has set its sights on opening 16 more mini market outlets next year throughout the country, Mydin managing director Ameer Ali Mydin said.

* Sri Lanka's booming economy and financial market has enabled Kenanga Investment Corp Ltd to gain a foothold in the island-state's financial advisory business in a relatively short time frame.

($1=3.118 Malaysian Ringgit)

