Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A major Ugandan sex slave ring that forced its own nationals into prostitution in China and Malaysia was busted by police in a sting operation.

* Tax payers will start to feel the pinch as the government intensifies efforts to increase compliance via several amendments to the Income Tax Act 1967 as part of measures to reform the country's finances, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Proton Holdings Bhd is offering a lifetime warranty to resolve the power window problem in its cars, even though its current generation of cars no longer seem to have this flaw, group managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Wijaya Baru Global Bhd is banking on its Indonesian timber extraction venture to help boost revenue by more than 10 times in 2012 to $90 million (282 million ringgit), chief executive officer Faizal Abdullah said.

* The Penang state government has cancelled a plan to aloow Boustead Holdings Bhd to reclaim up to 0.16 hectares of land off the Penang Bridge, a statement from chief minister Lime Guan Eng's office said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malaysia and Myanmar have agreed in principal to exchange detainees, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein announced on Monday, sparking concern among human rights groups.

* Shares in contractor TRC Synergy Bhd climbed on Monday buoyed by a surprise contract win in Brunei and market optimism about potential new jobs coming in from the Klang Valley mas rapid transit (MRT) project, TRC Synergy said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Hng Capital Sdn Bhd, a private vehicle of H'ng Bok San, has tabled an offer of 480.1 million ringgit ($154.9 million) or 1.10 ringgit ($0.355) a share to buy out Leader Universal Holdings Bhd's entire business and undertakings.

* Finance professionals around the world are becoming increasingly pessimistic that the global economy is able to recover, and the constant flow of despressing headlines is not helping such an outlook.

