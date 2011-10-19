Oct 19

Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A "student visa for sale" operation is making it easy for many foreigners to do everything else but study in Malaysia.

* More information should be made available on the amendments to the Income Tax Act, 1967, which will give the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) more power, as the legislation is vague in its present form, Ernst & Young tax leader Yeo Eng Ping said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Female professionals, including teachers, bankers and high-flying executives, have been left heartbroken and much poorer after they went looking for love in all the wrong places.

* Muslim in state of Kelantan may soon have to come up with better reasons to divorce their wives, said State Family, Women and Health committee chairman Wan Ubaidah Omar.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Parkway Pantai Ltd, the healthcare group controlled by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, aims to triple the revenue contribution from its international operations to 33 percent by expanding in Asia, group chief executive officer Tan See Leng said.

* Time is running out for MBF Holdings Bhd to comply with Bursa Malaysia's public shareholding spread, even as its major shareholder, Ninian Mogan Lourdenadin, is busy snapping up shares in the open market, fuelling speculation that he will make a second attempt in as many years to take the company private.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* National car maker Proton is to roll out its electric cars - the Exora hybrid and Saga pure-electric models - for commercial use by 2013, said Proton Holdings Bhd green tech department board project director Zainuddin Che Din.

* Eng Teknologi Holdings Bhd (Eng Tek) , which is in the midst of a takeover bid by its major shareholders via TYK capital Sdn Bhd for 2.50 ringgit ($0.798) per share, may see bankers balking at the proposed acquisition as its earnings continue to be impacted by the floods in Thailand.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Privately held Najcom Sdn Bhd and its joint-venture partner UEM Group Bhd are understood to have bagged the contract to build the women and children's hospital in Kuala Lumpur costing between 700 million ringgit ($223,331,791.280) and 900 million ringgit ($287,140,874.503), sources said.

* Sagajuta (Sabah) Sdn Bhd managing director Raymond Chan is understood to have acquired a substantial stake in Harvest Court Industries Bhd , sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Bhd has landed a fabrication job for an offshore platform project in Terengganu worth in excess of 236 million ringgit ($75.3 million), ExxonMobil subsidiaries in Malaysia chairman Hugh W Thompson said.

* The country's pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) could likely see more investments in global Islamic bonds or sukuk to rebalance its equity portfolio following volatility in equity market, said industry observers and economists.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))

($1 = 3.134 Malaysian Ringgits)