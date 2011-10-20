Oct 20

* Newcomer Nilamas Corp Sdn Bhd has secured all the requisite licences from the government to offer digital cable TV in the country and it is targeting the launch of its offering in the second quarter of 2012, sources said.

* The government is looking at raising the income limit eligibility for the My First Home Scheme with the details of the review expected to be announced next week, Deputy Finance Minister Donald Lim Siang Chai said.

* The new driver's licence renewal date, which is based on one's date of birth, will take effect in mid-November, said Transport Minister Kong Cho Ha.

* REDtone International Bhd , a telecommunications service provider, believes the worst is over and it might return to the black in the current financial year, boosted by revenue from its broadband business, said its managing director Wei Chuan Beng.

* Wijaya Baru Global Bhd , which has clinched a deal to log and clear 80,000 hectare of land in Indonesia to make way for an oil palm plantation, will seek partners for the cultivation venture, chief executive officer Faizal Abdullah said.

* Bursa Malaysia Bhd posted a 39 percent jump in net profit to 38.6 million ringgit ($12.4 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2011 compared with 27.7 million ringgit a year earlier, on strong securities and derivatives trading performance, Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Tajuddin Atan said.

* Kencana Petroleum Bhd is in talks to acquire more than 130 acres beside its fabrication yard in Lumut, Perak, sources said.

* Property shares, which saw a massive selldown in the past few months, were among the main gainers in the early part of the week as equity analysts expected the sector's stock to rise further on merger and acquisition (M&A) play and positive market factors, a research head at a local investment bank said.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) , Malaysia's biggest power producer, said it may post a loss in 2012 for the first time in more than a decade because of rising fuel costs, its chief executive officer Che Khaleb Mohamad Noh said.

