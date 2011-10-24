Oct 24 Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALL NEWSPAPERS

* The Shell Advance Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix came to a tragic end when Italian Marco Simoncelli died after a crash on the second lap of the MotoGP race at the Sepang Citcuit on Sunday.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Plans are afoot for Johor Corp (JCorp) to inject some property assets into its 58 percent listed subsidiary Damansara Realty Bhd (DRealty) , in a move aimed at unlocking value for both entities, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Seat allocation negotiations involving parties ruling Kedah appear to have stalled after Democratic Action Party (DAP), now with a solitary state seat, demanded to contest two parliamentary and six state seats, states DAP chief Lee Guan Aik said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Asia Media Group Bhd , the country's largest transit-television network operator, plans to launch a terrestrial digital TV station by as early as the first quarter of next year, said its controlling stakeholder Ricky Wong Shee Kai.

* The Port Klang Master Development Plan for the next 20 years has identified five possible locations for a third terminal, industry sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* U Mobile Sdn Bhd's 3G network is set to be on par with that of leading telcos in the country following its sharing arrangement with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd (Maxis) on 3G radio access networks (RAN), U Mobile chief executive officer Kaizad Heerjee said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Many of this year's initial public offering (IPO) stocks have been among Bursa Malaysia's worst performers - but are they now worth another look?.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* A Hong Kong-based company has its sights set on iron ore mining and processing in Malaysia and has plans to set up a 1.6 billion ringgit ($508,178,497.697) plant in Pahang which will process the iron ore, a source said.

* The momentary sharp 70-point drop on the FBM KLCI late last Friday unnerved many investors and was a reminder that the current uptrend is still part of a bear market rally technically, said analysts.

