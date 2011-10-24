Oct 24 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* The Shell Advance Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix came to
a tragic end when Italian Marco Simoncelli died after a crash on
the second lap of the MotoGP race at the Sepang Citcuit on
Sunday.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Plans are afoot for Johor Corp (JCorp) to inject some
property assets into its 58 percent listed subsidiary Damansara
Realty Bhd (DRealty) , in a move aimed at unlocking
value for both entities, sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Seat allocation negotiations involving parties ruling
Kedah appear to have stalled after Democratic Action Party
(DAP), now with a solitary state seat, demanded to contest two
parliamentary and six state seats, states DAP chief Lee Guan Aik
said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Asia Media Group Bhd , the country's largest
transit-television network operator, plans to launch a
terrestrial digital TV station by as early as the first quarter
of next year, said its controlling stakeholder Ricky Wong Shee
Kai.
* The Port Klang Master Development Plan for the next 20
years has identified five possible locations for a third
terminal, industry sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* U Mobile Sdn Bhd's 3G network is set to be on par with
that of leading telcos in the country following its sharing
arrangement with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd (Maxis) on 3G radio
access networks (RAN), U Mobile chief executive officer Kaizad
Heerjee said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Many of this year's initial public offering (IPO) stocks
have been among Bursa Malaysia's worst performers - but are they
now worth another look?.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* A Hong Kong-based company has its sights set on iron ore
mining and processing in Malaysia and has plans to set up a 1.6
billion ringgit ($508,178,497.697) plant in Pahang which will
process the iron ore, a source said.
* The momentary sharp 70-point drop on the FBM KLCI late
last Friday unnerved many investors and was a reminder that the
current uptrend is still part of a bear market rally
technically, said analysts.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))
($1 = 3.148 Malaysian Ringgits)