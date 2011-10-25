Oct 25 Following are the main stories in
Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Auditor-General's Report for 2010 has rated most
ministries and government departments as "excellent" in their
financial management but has once again found shortcomings.
* The Energy Commission (EC) is appointing consultants to
advise the commission on future bids which includes possible
replacement plants for the existing five generation independent
power producers (IPPs), sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The-Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS)-led Kelantan government
on Monday formed a technical committee to study the possibility
of implementing hudud or Islamic law in the state, said State
Islamic Development, Education and Dakwah Committee chairman
Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.
* A kindergarten in Kedah stored food in the bathroom while
another kept biscuits next to point spray cans, said the
Auditor-General's Report 2010.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The owner and operator of the Port Klang Cruise Centre in
Pulau Indah was to come up with a proposal to convert the
country's first cruise terminal into Port Klang's third
container port, Port Klang Authority chairman The Kim Poo said.
* After more than a decade of delay, property developer SP
Setia Bhd expects to start working on the 6 billion
ringgit ($1.9 billion) KL Eco City, opposite Mid Valley
Megamall, by early next year, SP Setia Bhd said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Plantation group IOI Corp Bhd will take
advantage of the current market volatility to buy back its own
shares from the open market to boost value for shareholders,
executive chairman Lee Shin Cheng said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The federal government had to use its cash pile to make up
for the 5.95 billion ringgit ($1,898,229,382.677) shortfall in
its 2010 expenditure and outlay, according to the 2010
Auditor-General's Report.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* DiGi.Com Bhd , which posted a net profit of 860.2
million ringgit ($274,429,733.610) in the first nine months of
its current financial year, plans to spend about
800 million ringgit ($255,224,118.679) for capital expenditure
(capex) in 2012, the company said.
* Having weathered the sharp volatility in latex prices and
foreign exchange fluctuations over the past one-and-half years,
Supermax Corp Bhd has turned in a second consecutive
quarter of net profit on the back of increased sales for both
natural rubber and nitrile latex gloves, Supermax group managing
director Stanley Thai said.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))
($1 = 3.135 Malaysian Ringgits)