* The Auditor-General's Report for 2010 has rated most ministries and government departments as "excellent" in their financial management but has once again found shortcomings.

* The Energy Commission (EC) is appointing consultants to advise the commission on future bids which includes possible replacement plants for the existing five generation independent power producers (IPPs), sources said.

* The-Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS)-led Kelantan government on Monday formed a technical committee to study the possibility of implementing hudud or Islamic law in the state, said State Islamic Development, Education and Dakwah Committee chairman Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

* A kindergarten in Kedah stored food in the bathroom while another kept biscuits next to point spray cans, said the Auditor-General's Report 2010.

* The owner and operator of the Port Klang Cruise Centre in Pulau Indah was to come up with a proposal to convert the country's first cruise terminal into Port Klang's third container port, Port Klang Authority chairman The Kim Poo said.

* After more than a decade of delay, property developer SP Setia Bhd expects to start working on the 6 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) KL Eco City, opposite Mid Valley Megamall, by early next year, SP Setia Bhd said.

* Plantation group IOI Corp Bhd will take advantage of the current market volatility to buy back its own shares from the open market to boost value for shareholders, executive chairman Lee Shin Cheng said.

* The federal government had to use its cash pile to make up for the 5.95 billion ringgit ($1,898,229,382.677) shortfall in its 2010 expenditure and outlay, according to the 2010 Auditor-General's Report.

* DiGi.Com Bhd , which posted a net profit of 860.2 million ringgit ($274,429,733.610) in the first nine months of its current financial year, plans to spend about 800 million ringgit ($255,224,118.679) for capital expenditure (capex) in 2012, the company said.

* Having weathered the sharp volatility in latex prices and foreign exchange fluctuations over the past one-and-half years, Supermax Corp Bhd has turned in a second consecutive quarter of net profit on the back of increased sales for both natural rubber and nitrile latex gloves, Supermax group managing director Stanley Thai said.

($1 = 3.135 Malaysian Ringgits)