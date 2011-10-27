Oct 27
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* KTM Bhd (KTMB) will undergo a two-year corporate
restructuring programme to turn around the ailing national rail
operator and a consultant will be hired to manage this,
according to Treasury.
* Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd posted a 74.2
percent year-on-year jump in net profit to 108.2 million ringgit
($34.5 million) for its third quarter ended September 30
compared with a net profit of 62.1 million ringgit ($19.8
million) during the same period last year, its managing director
Bashir Ahmad Abdul Majid said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* People are throwing alarming quantities of rubbish into
rivers, despite the millions of ringgit spent on rehabilitation
and awareness programmes, the Department of Irrigation and
Drainage director-general Ahmad Husaini Sulaiman said.
* The standoff over seat allocation between Democratic
Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Kedah
suggests that PKR is being treated as the "weakest link" in the
loose opposition grouping that also include Parti Islam
se-Malaysia (PAS), a political analysts said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Private school fees are unlikely to fall despite generous
tax breaks annaounced in the 2012 Budget.
* The Naza Group's KL Metropolis project is expected to lure
foreign investments of some 3.5 billion ringgit
($1,118,747,003.356) over its 15-year development period, Naza
TTDI group managing director SM Faliq SM Nasimuddin said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The cabinet has rejected a proposed amendment to the
Medical Act to make it compulsory for foreign medical graduates
to sit for the Medical Qualifying Exam (MQE) bwefore being
allowed to practise in Malaysia, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai
said.
* KPJ Healthcare Bhd will continue to spread its
wings overseas, especially in the area of hospital management
given its experience and expertise in the field, said its
executive director Amiruddin Abdul Satar.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The financial markets are likely to sustain their rebound
after factoring in the situation of Europe and the US, according
to head of research (Asia) of Bank Julius Baer, Mark Matthews.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Local palm oil refiners plan to submit a comprehensive
proposal to the government soon on ways to overcome high cost of
crude palm oil (CPO) and stiff comptition from Indonesia, which
is negatively affecting the downstream activities of the
domestic palm oil industry, Palm Oil Refiners Association chief
executive officer Mohamad Jaafar Ahmad said.
* Malaysia should boost its core subsectors - medical
tourism, green technology, biomass and biotechnology - to
further strengthen the development of venture capital industry,
co-chairman of Malaysian Life Sciences Capital Fund, Roger Wyse
said.
($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgits)