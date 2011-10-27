Oct 27

THE STAR

* KTM Bhd (KTMB) will undergo a two-year corporate restructuring programme to turn around the ailing national rail operator and a consultant will be hired to manage this, according to Treasury.

* Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd posted a 74.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to 108.2 million ringgit ($34.5 million) for its third quarter ended September 30 compared with a net profit of 62.1 million ringgit ($19.8 million) during the same period last year, its managing director Bashir Ahmad Abdul Majid said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES

* People are throwing alarming quantities of rubbish into rivers, despite the millions of ringgit spent on rehabilitation and awareness programmes, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage director-general Ahmad Husaini Sulaiman said.

* The standoff over seat allocation between Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Kedah suggests that PKR is being treated as the "weakest link" in the loose opposition grouping that also include Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS), a political analysts said.

BUSINESS TIMES

* Private school fees are unlikely to fall despite generous tax breaks annaounced in the 2012 Budget.

* The Naza Group's KL Metropolis project is expected to lure foreign investments of some 3.5 billion ringgit ($1,118,747,003.356) over its 15-year development period, Naza TTDI group managing director SM Faliq SM Nasimuddin said.

THE SUN

* The cabinet has rejected a proposed amendment to the Medical Act to make it compulsory for foreign medical graduates to sit for the Medical Qualifying Exam (MQE) bwefore being allowed to practise in Malaysia, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

* KPJ Healthcare Bhd will continue to spread its wings overseas, especially in the area of hospital management given its experience and expertise in the field, said its executive director Amiruddin Abdul Satar.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY

* The financial markets are likely to sustain their rebound after factoring in the situation of Europe and the US, according to head of research (Asia) of Bank Julius Baer, Mark Matthews.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE

* Local palm oil refiners plan to submit a comprehensive proposal to the government soon on ways to overcome high cost of crude palm oil (CPO) and stiff comptition from Indonesia, which is negatively affecting the downstream activities of the domestic palm oil industry, Palm Oil Refiners Association chief executive officer Mohamad Jaafar Ahmad said.

* Malaysia should boost its core subsectors - medical tourism, green technology, biomass and biotechnology - to further strengthen the development of venture capital industry, co-chairman of Malaysian Life Sciences Capital Fund, Roger Wyse said.

($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgits)