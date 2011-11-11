Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The talk in town is that a general election will be called this year - some 17 months before this current government's term ends. We think not. And here are 11 reason why we think the 13th general elections will not be called this year.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Home Ministry, hard-pressed in arresting the problem of employment agents cheating employers and abusing foreign maids by "recycling" them, will charge them under the tough Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2010.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Telenor ASA, the largest phone company in the Nordic region, is in talks with the government about raising its stake in Digi.Com Bhd. The interest comes about four years after it sold some of its shares to comply with a foreign ownership cap for the industry. It now owns 49 percent of Digi.

* Sime Darby Bhd, which bought a 30 percent stake in Eastern & Oriental Bhd, will unveil its potential collaboration with the property developer on November 25. Sime president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said more details would be known on that day, which is also the day that Sime will announce its first quarter results ended September.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Of 210 private colleges audited under the malaysian Quality Evaluation System for Private Colleges (MyQuest), only three were rated six-star (distinction) and received scores of above 90 percent.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The larger-than-expected crowd at the newly opened Resorts World New York (RWNY) gives a big boost to Genting Malaysia Bhd's share price. The casino stock climbed to a 52-weekhigh of 3.87 ringgit ($1.23) during the week when its Aqueduct racino commenced operations on Oct 28.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The slow action by the Sarawak government in getting infrastructure and various other initiatives to attract investors to the state is a case for concern, says a corporate captain from the land of the Hornbills. "We have no ports in Sarawak and there is still ongoing talks between the state and federal governments on the issue and it has been ongoing for a long time," Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd group managing director Richard Curtis said at a conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

