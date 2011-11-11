Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The talk in town is that a general election will be called
this year - some 17 months before this current government's term
ends. We think not. And here are 11 reason why we think the 13th
general elections will not be called this year.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Home Ministry, hard-pressed in arresting the problem
of employment agents cheating employers and abusing foreign
maids by "recycling" them, will charge them under the tough
Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act 2010.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Telenor ASA, the largest phone company in the
Nordic region, is in talks with the government about raising its
stake in Digi.Com Bhd. The interest comes about four
years after it sold some of its shares to comply with a foreign
ownership cap for the industry. It now owns 49 percent of Digi.
* Sime Darby Bhd, which bought a 30 percent stake
in Eastern & Oriental Bhd, will unveil its potential
collaboration with the property developer on November 25. Sime
president and group chief executive Mohd Bakke Salleh said more
details would be known on that day, which is also the day that
Sime will announce its first quarter results ended September.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Of 210 private colleges audited under the malaysian
Quality Evaluation System for Private Colleges (MyQuest), only
three were rated six-star (distinction) and received scores of
above 90 percent.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The larger-than-expected crowd at the newly opened Resorts
World New York (RWNY) gives a big boost to Genting Malaysia
Bhd's share price. The casino stock climbed to a
52-weekhigh of 3.87 ringgit ($1.23) during the week when its
Aqueduct racino commenced operations on Oct 28.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The slow action by the Sarawak government in getting
infrastructure and various other initiatives to attract
investors to the state is a case for concern, says a corporate
captain from the land of the Hornbills. "We have no ports in
Sarawak and there is still ongoing talks between the state and
federal governments on the issue and it has been ongoing for a
long time," Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd group managing
director Richard Curtis said at a conference in Kuala Lumpur
yesterday.
($1 = 3.151 Malaysian Ringgit)
