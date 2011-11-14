Nov 14

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The desire to look and feel good is feeding a billion-dollar wellness industry but it remains one of the least regulated sectors in the country.

* The gas supply shortage problem in the power sector has thrown up the idea of a reserve margin for the supply of gas that can help cushion the impact of expensive alternative fuels, said an industry observer.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Health Ministry has mapped out a five-year National Strategic Plan (NSP) for tuberculosis control following a steady increase in the number of cases in the last seven years, director-general Hasan Abdul Rahman said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Nasdaq-listed Rex Oil and Gas Ltd is confident that its majority-owned Lime Petroleum Plc will secure more oil concessions in the Middle East, mainly due to the presence of Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd as a stakeholder of its subsidiary company, Rex chairman Karl Lidgren said.

* Langkawi Tradewinds Corp Bhd (TCB), controlled by businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, is set to bring more developments to Langkawi, with at least two major projects on the cards, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Health Ministry may be trying to apply pressure on insurers on its panel providing health insurance to foreign workers to stop offering personal accident policies together with their hospitalisation and surgical policies.

* For Malaysian Technology Development Corp (MTDC), the government-backed venture capital fund manager, its first big payday in this area could be just around the corner, chief executive officer Norhalim Yunus said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Poultry companies are not the first thing that typically come to mind when someone is looking for a stock to buy.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Some concerns have been raised in regards to the Securities Commission's (SC) recommendation for the number of directorships held by individuals in public-listed companies (PLCs) to be capped to a maximum of five, the SC said.

* The overall trade volume between Russia and Malaysia is expected to surpass $2 billion (about 6.28 billion ringgit)despite the impact of the global economic crisis, Russian ambassador to Malaysia Lyudmila G Vorobyeva said.

($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit)