Nov 16
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Credit cardholders have amassed a staggering 24 billion
ringgit ($7.6 billion) in outstanding balances, and Bank Negara
is acting to curtail their "uncontrollable" expenses.
* The designation of Harvest Court Industries Bhd's
securities is likely to cool down the exuberant rise
of penny stocks over the last few weeks, dealers said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* With the country expected to receive 20 to 40 percent more
rainfall this year compared with last year, the authorities have
identified 5,156 evacuation centres that can accommodate 1.4
million flood victims nationwide, Deputy Prime Minister
Muhyiddin Yassin said.
* The number of illegitimate children is on the rise,
averaging at some 50,000 a year from 2008 to 2010, statistics
from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry
showed.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Tycoon Vincent Tan Chee Yioun plans to launch a new retail
concept which could instantly make him the pharmacy industry's
leader.
* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), via its
exploration and production arm Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, has
made a significant oil discovery offshore Sabah, Petronas said
in a statement.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat
Abdul Jalil should not have to resign over the National Feedlot
Corporation (NFC) controversy, said Deputy Prime Minister
Muhyiddin Yassin.
* AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes is in the news
again, this time attacking Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd
in the social media realm, the same day the airport
operator was raising the airport departure tax for international
passengers as well as aircraft landing and parking charges for
airlines.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The listing of Pavilion REIT, slated for December 6, will
result in the realisation of a net worth of approximately 1.69
billion ringgit ($535,827,520.609) for controlling shareholder
Desmond Lim Siew Choon and his spouse Cindy Tan Kewi Yong.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Heriot-Watt University of Scotland will set up its branch
campus in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, with an initial investment of
130 million ringgit ($41,217,501.585).
*Naim Holdings Bhd claimed that the company was
not facing problems due to delays for the road upgrade works in
Fiji as reported by some local media there, its head of
engineering and construction Sivakumar Ramasamy said.
($1 = 3.154 Malaysian Ringgit)