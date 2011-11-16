Nov 16

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Credit cardholders have amassed a staggering 24 billion ringgit ($7.6 billion) in outstanding balances, and Bank Negara is acting to curtail their "uncontrollable" expenses.

* The designation of Harvest Court Industries Bhd's securities is likely to cool down the exuberant rise of penny stocks over the last few weeks, dealers said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* With the country expected to receive 20 to 40 percent more rainfall this year compared with last year, the authorities have identified 5,156 evacuation centres that can accommodate 1.4 million flood victims nationwide, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

* The number of illegitimate children is on the rise, averaging at some 50,000 a year from 2008 to 2010, statistics from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry showed.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Tycoon Vincent Tan Chee Yioun plans to launch a new retail concept which could instantly make him the pharmacy industry's leader.

* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), via its exploration and production arm Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, has made a significant oil discovery offshore Sabah, Petronas said in a statement.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil should not have to resign over the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) controversy, said Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

* AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes is in the news again, this time attacking Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd in the social media realm, the same day the airport operator was raising the airport departure tax for international passengers as well as aircraft landing and parking charges for airlines.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The listing of Pavilion REIT, slated for December 6, will result in the realisation of a net worth of approximately 1.69 billion ringgit ($535,827,520.609) for controlling shareholder Desmond Lim Siew Choon and his spouse Cindy Tan Kewi Yong.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Heriot-Watt University of Scotland will set up its branch campus in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, with an initial investment of 130 million ringgit ($41,217,501.585).

*Naim Holdings Bhd claimed that the company was not facing problems due to delays for the road upgrade works in Fiji as reported by some local media there, its head of engineering and construction Sivakumar Ramasamy said.

