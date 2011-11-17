Nov 17
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
ALL NEWPAPERS
* UEM Group Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the
joint offerors for the assets and liabilities of PLUS
Expressways Bhd, have agreed to waive the 2.9 billion
ringgit ($920.3 million) of outstanding compensation owed by the
government under their recently concluded toll concession
agreements, UEM Group managing director Izzaddin Idris said.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Bus companies made good yet again their threat to stop
plying unprofitable routes when a major consortium in Negri
Sembilan abruptly ceased serving several areas in the state.
* The recent sharp jump in Proton Holdings Bhd
shares has given rise to speculation over a management buyout as
well as rumours of takeover proposals for the national carmaker.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The government has struck a deal to not only maintain toll
rates for major highways until 2015 but also reduce future hikes
for motorists.
* Some 50,000 Indonesians will start arriving in Malaysia to
work as maids whent the two-year moratorium is officially lifted
on December 1, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Proton Holdings Bhd managing director Syed
Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir has suggested that he and other
senior company executives will be keen to buy over the national
carmaker if offered.
* Harvest Court Industries Bhd shares slumped to
the 30 percent limit-down level on Wednesday, but in a sign of
the changing times, there was no selldown on other penny stocks,
a dealer said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The government wants to make it a crime for licensed
housing developers to abandon their projects.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* AMMB Holdings Bhd and Alliance Financial Group
Bhd have both posted handsome rise in net profits for
their latest quarterly results in tandem with the rise in
quarterly profits of local rivals like Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), CIMB Group Bhd and Public Bank
Bhd, which had also recently released their results.
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))
($1 = 3.151 Malaysian Ringgis)