Nov 17

* UEM Group Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the joint offerors for the assets and liabilities of PLUS Expressways Bhd, have agreed to waive the 2.9 billion ringgit ($920.3 million) of outstanding compensation owed by the government under their recently concluded toll concession agreements, UEM Group managing director Izzaddin Idris said.

* Bus companies made good yet again their threat to stop plying unprofitable routes when a major consortium in Negri Sembilan abruptly ceased serving several areas in the state.

* The recent sharp jump in Proton Holdings Bhd shares has given rise to speculation over a management buyout as well as rumours of takeover proposals for the national carmaker.

* The government has struck a deal to not only maintain toll rates for major highways until 2015 but also reduce future hikes for motorists.

* Some 50,000 Indonesians will start arriving in Malaysia to work as maids whent the two-year moratorium is officially lifted on December 1, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* Proton Holdings Bhd managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir has suggested that he and other senior company executives will be keen to buy over the national carmaker if offered.

* Harvest Court Industries Bhd shares slumped to the 30 percent limit-down level on Wednesday, but in a sign of the changing times, there was no selldown on other penny stocks, a dealer said.

* The government wants to make it a crime for licensed housing developers to abandon their projects.

* AMMB Holdings Bhd and Alliance Financial Group Bhd have both posted handsome rise in net profits for their latest quarterly results in tandem with the rise in quarterly profits of local rivals like Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB Group Bhd and Public Bank Bhd, which had also recently released their results.

($1 = 3.151 Malaysian Ringgis)