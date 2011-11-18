Nov 18
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* A syndicate offering fictitious foreign exchange
investments has cheated more than 100 people of 38 million
ringgit ($12.0 million) over the past year, said Sabah
Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Jauteh Dikun.
* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd is still
deliberating the sale of its prime assets and denied that it had
called off the deal, the company said.
* Although inflation peaked in June, prices are unlikely to
go lower in the next few months, reinforcing Bank Negara's
cautious stance on monetary policy as the external environment
remains volatile and global growth slows.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Insisting it has nothing to hide, National Feedlot
Corporation (NFC) came out on Thursday to counter allegations
levelled at the nation's biggest cattle farming company, NFC
executive chairman Mohamad Salleh Ismail said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The Malaysian economy is likely to accelerate in the third
quarter, driven by firm domestic activities, economists said.
* The Transport Ministry has struck back at Tony Fernandes
for his critical remarks on passenger service charge increase by
the government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd,
Transport Minister Kong Cho Ha said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Gerakan president Koh Tsu Koon's sacrifice for the party
will see him sit out the next general election.
* Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd, which is part of the Berjaya Group,
plans to fly to Indonesia and serve more destinations in
Thailand, Berjaya Corp Bhd executive director Azlan
Meah Ahmad Meah said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Sime Darby Bhd's already expensive acquisition
of Eastern & Oriental Bhd's (E&O) shares could look
even more pricey after the surprise announcement on Thursday
that the latter will be converting an estimated 220.11 million
loan stocks into ordinary shares before year-end.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The week global economy could cast dark shadows over the
Malaysian palm oil industry, possibly incurring an export
revenue loss of 5.68 billion ringgit ($1.8 billion) unless steps
are taken to prevent this, said Malaysian Institute of Economic
Research (MIER) deputy director Ahmad Fauzi Puasa.
* Primus (M) Sdn Bhd has lost its final attempt to set aside
a court's dismissal of its petition opposing the sale of assets
by EON Capital Bhd (EONCap) to Hong Leong Bank Bhd.
($1 = 3.157 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com))