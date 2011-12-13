Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Despite the controversy surrounding the directive for
Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) general manager
Dzulkifli Abd Wahab to go on leave, the government is not
wavering on its plan to list Felda Global Ventures (FGV) on the
stock exchange next year, sources said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah, who becomes the
Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King) for the second time today
(Tuesday), hopes Malaysia would continue to enjoy peace and
prosperity, with people of various races living in harmony.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* SapuraCrest Kencana Petroleum Bhd, the planned merged
entity between Malaysia's two largest oil and gas (O&G) players,
is eyeing partnerships with other global O&G services providers,
SapuraCrest executive vice-chairman and president Shahril
Shamsuddin said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Celcom Axiata Bhd, the country's second largest mobile
operator, aims to increase its revenue contribution from the
data and solutions business to 50 percent from the current 30
percent, Celcom Axiata chief executive officer Shazalli Ramly
said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* DRB-Hicom Bhd probably stands a better chance
than others to take over the driving seat of Proton Holdings Bhd
if the diversified conglomerate is keen on the
loss-making national carmaker.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The outlook of Malaysian banks is expected to remain
stable, even if a fresh economic slowdown was to emerge from the
mounting global uncertainty, said Fitch Ratings.
* Local telecommunications provider Celcom Axiata Bhd, which
is partnering an Australian digital television (TV) expert to
bid for the much-awaited digital terrestrial television
broadcasting (DTTB) project, is looking at potential investment
of 500 million ringgit ($158.13 million) over three to five
years.
