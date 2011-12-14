ollowing are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Sultan of Kedah, Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, took his oath as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara in a historic and poignant ceremony.

* General insurance company Kurnia Asia Bhd will likely announce its decision to sell an equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Kurnia Insurans (M) Bhd (KIMB) to Insurance Australia Group (IAG) this week, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Those getting the 500 ringgit ($160) one-off aid under the Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) scheme wil be informed via phone or letters, Inland Revenue Board corporate communications director Norazirah Mohd Said said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Johor Corp Bhd (JCorp) plans to take QSR Brands Bhd private, a source said.

* The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), the state-run plantation operator, is discussing a strategic alliance with five global trading houses, including Archer Daniels Midlands Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Ltd, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd is leaving the door open on its intention for Proton Holdings Bhd, despite reports that claimed a deal had been struck with DRB-Hicom Bhd .

* I-Bhd has teamed up with China's Everbright International Ltd to develop 12.14 hectares of land in i-City in Shah Alam via a joint venture called Everbright International i-City, Everbright chairman Zhang Huaipu said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Singapore's third largest banking group United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB) is gaining a foothold in the local stockbroking scene with its proposed acquisition of east Malaysia-based Innosabah Securities Bhd.

* Mah Sing Bhd has been informed by Asie Sdn Bhd that the joint venture agreement for the development of a tract of land in Jalan Tun Razak has lapsed following the failure to meet an outstanding condition, the company said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* State-owned power and electricity operator Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) plans to raise 1.5 billion ringgit ($471.47 million)in early 2012 to fund the progress payments of some of its power plants and transmission lines, and to meet other capital expenditure requirements, SEB chief executive officer Torstein Dale Sjotveit said.

* Dommal Food Services Sdn Bhd, the franchise holder for Domino's Pizza in Malaysia, expects to achieve a 30 percent increase in revenue in 2012 despite the looming economic slowdown, its chief operating officer Ba U-Shan-Ting said.

($1 = 3.1816 Malaysian ringgits)

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))