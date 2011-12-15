Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Exceptionally heavy rain engulfed a vital artery of the capital in under an hour on Wednesday, causing a river to overflow its banks and wrecking havoc on thousands of commuters.

* Johor Corp and CVC Capital Partners, a global equity firm, are offering to privatise KFC Holdings and QSR Brands at an estimated 5.24 billion ringgit ($1.65 billion) or 4 ringgit per KFC share and 6.80 ringgit per QSR share.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* About 40,000 personnel from three government agencies will be deployed to major towns to fight crime from Jan 1, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Naza Group, Malaysia's largest privately held automotive group, made a closed door presentation to Khazanah Nasional Bhd yesterday to buy its stake in Proton Holdings Bhd, said a person familiar with the matter.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has slammed the door on the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) over the possibility of any form of political collaboration between them, said PAS secretary general Mustafa Ali.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Proton Holdings Bhd is looking to rekindle its ties with international auto retailer and distributor Inchcape plc to leverage its global network, Proton managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Oil and gas services provider SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd is aiming for up to 4 billion ringgit worth of contracts annually for the next three to five years, to maintain a "healthy" orderbook subsequent to its merger with Kencana Petroleum Bhd, SapuraCrest chief executive Shahril Shamsuddin said. ($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgit)