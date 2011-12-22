Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Financial Sector Blueprint will focus on achieving
nine areas of improvement, taking into account expected changes
in the global and domestic economies and demands on the
financial system in the coming decade, Bank Negara Malaysia
governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The government is expected to collect an additional 22
billion ringgit ($6.96 billion) in tax revenue this year from
last year, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday painted a picture
of an integrated Asian economy full of opportunities and called
on Malaysian banks to be prepared to take their businesses
across borders.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday he has not
received a resignation letter from the embattled Women, Family
and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.
*Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said on Wednesday it will
consider a more relax limit on foreign participation in local
banks and issue new licence to financial institutions with
specialised expertise that boost the development of the
financial sector.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* With Guinness Anchor Bhd recently declaring a
bumper dividend following its proposed debt issuance, could
other multinational corporations (MNCs) listed on Bursa Malaysia
follow suit?
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Global fund managers are looking to move away from
equities to bonds and cash in the last quarter of the year,
according to Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC) latest Fund
Managers' Survey.
* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to be more flexible
in allowing more foreign banks to set up operations in Malaysia
in 2012, as long as these banks meet the central bank's
criteria, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.
($1 = 3.1625 Malaysian ringgits)
(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,;
areuters@gmail.com)