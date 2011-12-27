Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Women's groups say that much more has to be done before the Domestic Violence Act approved by Parliament recently can be effectively implemented.

* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed an international management consultant to conduct a study on how it could develop the wealth management business, said Maybank Investment Bank chief executive officer Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Foreign maids who have worked continuously for 10 years in the country are required to return to their home country for six months before they can re-apply for a work permit, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia and the region's automotive sector, which has been soft this year, is set to continue sliding next year due to the effects of the natural disasters in Japan and Thailand as well as the still uncertain global economic crisis outlook, says MIDF Research Sdn Bhd.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has had to ground its two amphibious planes - barely two years after putting the aircraft into service - due to budget constraints, according to the agency.

* Parkson Holdings Bhd, which last month made a S$138 million initial public offering (IPO) of its Southeast Asian unit in Singapore, is looking to expand its footprint into the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar through acquisitions or greenfield project as part of its plans to become one of the region's largest department store chains, Parkson Retail Group Ltd group managing director Alfred Cheng said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* A court decision that the letter of support issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry for a 240 million ringgit bond issuance by Malaysian International Tuna Port Sdn Bhd does not give rise to a legally binding obligation on the government now brings forth a slew of questions on the implications to the bond market and investor sentiment.

