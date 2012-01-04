Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Malaysia Competition Commission (MYCC) wants AirAsia
Bhd and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) to provide
more information and documents regarding their share swap
agreement to find out if it could potentially put air travellers
at a disadvantage, MYCC chief executive officer Shila Dorai Raj
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* In a swift reaction, the Home Ministry has set up a
committee to investigate claims of organised corruption at the
country's border checkpoints.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The winner for the contract to build the Gemas-Johor Baru
electrified double-track railway line will only be known in
March, government sources said.
* The Malaysian stock market started the new year on a weak
note, bucking the regional trend, as investors locked in profits
from a rally on the last trading day of 2011, analysts said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Kedah government will review the decision by the Kulim
district office to stop issuing liquor licences at the end of
June, state executive councillor Lim Soo Nee said.
* Historically, January tends to be a good month for
investors. For the past 13 years, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KL
Composite Index (FBM KLCI) had made positive returns in 11 out
of 13 Januaries, with an average gain of 2.3 percent in that
month.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Just over a year after expanding its brand portfolio to
include rights for Braun Buffel in the Asia-Pacific, homegrown
fashion label Bonia Corp Bhd is taking a bigger step
abroad by taking a 49 percent stake in the Germany-based leather
goods maker in a deal worth 3.2 million sterling (13.1 million
ringgit), the company said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The general election, expected to be called this year,
could potentially be a wild card for equities performance as the
government accelerates big ticket projects in the run up to the
polls, HwangDBS Vikers Research Sdn Bhd (HDBSVR) said in its
investment strategy report.
* Rare earth processing company Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd has
applied for a temporary operating licence from the authorities
and the documents are now on display for public scrutiny and
feedback from January 3 to 17.
($1 = 3.1490 Malaysian ringgits)