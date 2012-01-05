Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The year-end holiday season may be over worldwide but not
in Malaysia where the festive mood continues as a second wave of
public holidays looms.
* Proton Holdings Bhd chairman Mohd Nadzmi Mohd
Salleh has confirmed that he has put in a bid for state fund
Khazanah Nasional's 42.7 percent stake in the national carmaker,
making him the only person to publicly indicate his interest in
taking over Proton.
* The Securities Commission (SC) has reprimanded Mulpha
International Bhd's board of directors for failure to
ensure that information in a 2010 prospectus was disclosed in "a
full and true manner".
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The cabinet has directed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption
Commission to wipe out corruption at every level of the border
checkpoints, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.
* Legal experts, an eminent historian and a parlimentarian
have criticised the United States-based Human Rights Watch for
asking Malaysia to drop charges against opposition leader Anwar
Ibrahim and to repeal laws on homesexuality, Deputy Higher
Education Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Xidelang Holdings Ltd's controlling stakeholder Mark Ding
Peng Peng is a disappointed man. His company's profit has been
soaring over the past three financial years only for the shares
to keep heading south.
* Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd shares rose
for the second straight day, posting its highest single-day gain
in a more than a week, driven by renewed speculation that its
largest shareholder Armed Forces Pension Fund or Lembaga Tabung
Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) will take the company private soon, said
a broker.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Five million syabu pills which could be worth about 630
million ringgit ($200.92 million)if reprocessed, were seized by
customs and police last Saturday, Customs enforcement division
assistant director Zainul Abidin Taib said.
* The organisers of the 901-Free Anwar Campaign planned for
Monday must guarantee that the gathering will be peaceful, Home
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.
* The award of contracts in the oil and gas (O&G) sector is
expected to accelerate this year, benefiting local contractors
with strong track record and healthy balance sheets, an analyst
said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* After seeing its share price double over two months, hard
disk drive component maker JCY International Bhd
guided that net profit for the first quarter ended December 31,
2011 (1QFY12) would likely jump 19-fold year-on-year as sales
benefited from a supply shortage caused by the floods in
Thailand, JCY said in a statement.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The property sector was downgraded from 'Overweight' to
'Trading Buy' for the short term on Wednesday by a local
investment bank on concerns over the economic outlook and a more
subdued stock market.
* Overseas investors bought Malaysian stocks for a third
straight month in December, the longest winning streak since
July, as the benchmark index posted its largest quarterly gain
in more than a year.
($1 = 3.1355 Malaysian ringgits)