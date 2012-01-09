Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) on Sunday sacked controversial Gombak Setia assemblyman Hasan Ali as a party member with immediate effect.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Proton Holdings Bhd saga continues with DRB-Hicom Bhd group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil coming out to confirm that the group has put in a bid for the national carmaker.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Police on Sunday slammed the organisers of Monday's gathering for denying that the 10 conditions imposed were not discussed when both parties met last Friday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Bhd (PLUS) is set to issue 30.6 billion ringgit ($9.72 billion) sukuk - the world's largest and Malaysia's single largest bond issuance to date.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The ongoing discussions between Proton Holdings Bhd and US-based General Motors Corp (GM) on the former's Tanjung Malim manufacturing facility is expected to resolve in a "win-win" situation, Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Investors will closely watch the share price performance of Harvest Court Industries Bhd on Monday after Bursa Malaysia lifted its nearly two-month old designation status last Friday.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* A watchdog group for minority shareholders has called on institutional investors to leverage their "might" in influencing investee companies to comply with good corporate governance practices.
* Plantation stocks and news-driven counters like Harvest Court Industries Bhd, Proton Holdings Bhd and Selangor-related stocks like Kumpulan Perangsang Bhd and Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd could see investors' interest this week, analysts said.
($1 = 3.1475 Malaysian ringgits) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340,
areuters@gmail.com)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)