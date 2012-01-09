Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALL NEWSPAPERS

* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) on Sunday sacked controversial Gombak Setia assemblyman Hasan Ali as a party member with immediate effect.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Proton Holdings Bhd saga continues with DRB-Hicom Bhd group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil coming out to confirm that the group has put in a bid for the national carmaker.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Police on Sunday slammed the organisers of Monday's gathering for denying that the 10 conditions imposed were not discussed when both parties met last Friday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Bhd (PLUS) is set to issue 30.6 billion ringgit ($9.72 billion) sukuk - the world's largest and Malaysia's single largest bond issuance to date.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The ongoing discussions between Proton Holdings Bhd and US-based General Motors Corp (GM) on the former's Tanjung Malim manufacturing facility is expected to resolve in a "win-win" situation, Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Investors will closely watch the share price performance of Harvest Court Industries Bhd on Monday after Bursa Malaysia lifted its nearly two-month old designation status last Friday.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* A watchdog group for minority shareholders has called on institutional investors to leverage their "might" in influencing investee companies to comply with good corporate governance practices.

* Plantation stocks and news-driven counters like Harvest Court Industries Bhd, Proton Holdings Bhd and Selangor-related stocks like Kumpulan Perangsang Bhd and Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd could see investors' interest this week, analysts said.

($1 = 3.1475 Malaysian ringgits) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340,

areuters@gmail.com)