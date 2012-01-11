Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Residents of four districts in Selangor - numbering
millions - will face unscheduled water cuts and low water
pressure well into the Chinese New year festival if demand for
the precious commodity keeps rising, Syabas corporate affairs
executive director Abdul Halem Mat Som said.
* Kulim (M) Bhd says it has received an offer for
its 54 percent stake in QSR Brands Bhd at a price of
6.90 ringgit ($2.20) per share from the Malay Chamber of
Commerce Malaysia (MCCM), adding an interesting twist to the
takeover story.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Education Ministry is hoping to meet its target of 100
percent basic literacy and numeracy skills of Year Three pupils
nationwide by next year, Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin
said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second
largest lender, is likely to ink a deal to buy a 60 percent
stake in the Philippine's Bank of Commerce (BOC) by the end of
this month, a source said.
* Retail investors have been flooding the stock market in a
big way in the past two weeks and, if the trend continues for
the rest of the year, could pave the way for the highest
participation rate since 2004, analysts said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The government is considering a proposal to have the
licences of retailers who sell contraband cigarettes revoked,
Housing and Local Government Minister Chor Chee Heung said.
* Jewellery retail chain Poh Kong Holdings Bhd
expects the price of gold to be on an upward trend this year,
fuelled by demand for the precious metal as investment, said
executive chairman and group managing director Eddie Choon.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The Genting Group inched closer to getting a
casino licence in Miami on Tuesday, according to local media
reports.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The emergence of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd (TCM)
as another interested party for Khazanah Nasional
Bhd's 42.7 percent stake in Proton Holdings Bhd could
add a new dimension to the bidding for a major shareholding seat
in the national car company.
* Zurich Insurance Co Ltd does not discount the possibility
of venturing into the takaful business following the completion
of its acquisition of the general and life insurance businesses
of Malaysian Assurance Alliance Bhd (MAA) from MAA Holdings Bhd
last September, Zurich head of special projects
(Global Life Asia-Pacific & Middle East) Philip Smith said.
($1 = 3.1380 Malaysian ringgit)
