THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat
Abdul Jalil said she is taking three weeks' leave to facilitate
Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into
the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) controversy.
* With the merger plans of RHB Capital Bhd and OSK
Holdings Bhd coming closer to being realised, the
question arises again as to whether the former will contemplate
a takeover of Malaysia Building Society Bhd, a
non-bank lender to civil servants.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Those earning 3,000 ringgit ($950)and below a month are in
for a treat again with the launch of a new savings scheme.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd will be seeking an
operating licence in Laos this year, a move that could well be
the final piece in its ASEAN jigsaw, its group chief executive
Nazir Razak said.
* Drastic route cuts by AirAsia X has once again put into
question the viability of the long-haul low-cost model.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Linde Group expects to invest about 625 million
ringgit ($198.95 million)over the next five years to further
strengthen its market leadership in Malaysia, including
supplying gases to new industries involved in the manufacturing
of photovoltaic, green energy and solar panels, a member of
Linde AG's executive board, Sanjiv Lamba, said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Sime Darby Bhd said it has received the green
light to intervene in a legal challenge that an Eastern &
Oriental Bhd (E&O) minority shareholder has filed
against the Securities Commission (SC).
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* MBM Resources Bhd's alloy wheel manufacturing
arm, Oriental Metal Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (OMI), is expected to
contribute 150 million ringgit ($47.75 million) in annual
turnover to MBM once the new factory is running on full
capacity, MBM managing director Looi Kok Loon said.
* Jaguar importer and distributor Sisma Auto Sdn Bhd targets
to sell 50 units this year of its latest 2012 Jaguar XF Series,
which was launched in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, its director
Syed Khalil Syed Ibrahim said.
($1 = 3.1415 Malaysian ringgit)
