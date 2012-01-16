Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The judiciary is the latest institution of public interest
wanting to further graft-proof its operations by inviting the
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on board, Chief
Justice Arifin Zakaria said.
* Headwinds from the gloomy global economic and financial
fronts, particularly in the United States and the eurozone, will
pose challenges to the performance of the local real estate
investment trusts this year, Malaysian REIT Managers Association
chairman Stewart Labrooy said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Police have concluded investigations into the National
Feedlot Corporation (NFC) issue, with the findings to be
submitted to the deputy public prosecutor on Monday, Federal
Commercial Crime police director Syed Ismail Syed Azizan said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Johor state investment company Johor Corp will spend up to
40 million ringgit to upgrade all its hotel assets to cater to
the expected increase in tourist arrivals, which is driven by
the opening of several attractions in Iskandar Malaysia, JCorp
Hotels & Resorts Sdn Bhd deputy chief executive officer Muhamad
Mazlan Ali said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The fate of PN17-status Maxbiz Corp Bhd, which
has been plagued by financial problems and scandals ever since
it took over the listing status of Geahin Engineering Bhd via a
reverse takeover in 2004, will depend on the outcome of a court
case on February 24, its chief executive officer Vincent Leong
Jee Wai said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary's DRB-Hicom Bhd is
understood to have secured Khazanah Nasional Bhd's 42.7 percent
equity interest in national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd
, with only a few minor issues left to seal the deal,
industry sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The pressing question for investors this week is if there
will be a pre-Chinese New Year rally on Bursa Malaysia, said RHB
Research Institute Sdn Bhd head of research Lim Chee Sing.
* The world's largest non-governmental organisation (NGO)
Nadhatul Ulama (NU) of Indonesia will explore business
opportunities in Malaysia and help forge bilateral economic
collaboration with interested Malaysian investor, to foster
stronger ties between the two nations in the long run, NU
secretary-general Marsudi Syuhud said.
($1 = 3.1415 Malaysian ringgit)
