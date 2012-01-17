Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Proton Holdings Bhd will seek more
collaborations, partnerships and strategic joint ventures with
the national carmaker under the wings of automotive and
industrial conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, Hicom group
managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.
* There should not be any obstacles to developing a third
terminal in Port Klang in view of the probable capacity
constraints to handle the expected increase in movement of
goods, Glenn Marine Group Malaysia chief executive officer Brian
Paul said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Shocked that civil servants could circumvent the system
and promote themselves to positions of their liking, the Public
Service Department (PSD) wants an audit of all posts, PSD
director-general Abu Bakar Abdullah said.
* Police will adopt a no-nonsense approach against errant
motorists who endanger other road users this Chinese New Year,
Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia's palm oil exports hit a record high of 80.4
billion ringgit ($25.61 billion) last year, thanks to higher
average palm oil prices and sustained demand for the edible oil
from Asia and Africa, said Deputy Plantation Industries and
Commodities Minister Hamzah Zainudin.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Aviation industry newcomer Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd
plans to expand its fleet size to eight aircraft and hit a
revenue of $100 million (314.7 million ringgit) by year-end, its
president/chief executive officer Azlan Zainal Abidin said.
($1 = 3.1395 Malaysian ringgits)