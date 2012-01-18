Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* As the Year of the Dragon marches in, Malaysian Chinese
Association (MCA) is offering a 40 million-ringgit ($12.81
million) micro-credit packet to Malaysians regardless of race or
creed - and across the political divide.
* Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) will start construction of a
600MW coal-fired power station in Balingian, Mukah Division,
this year, SEB chief executive officer Torstein Dale Sjotveit
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The world has to accept moderation in all aspects of life
to fight extremism and the challenges it faces, said Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) on Tuesday reported a
net loss of 224.7 million ringgit ($71.93 million) in its first
quarter to November but the power company said it will return to
the black in the second quarter ending February 2012, TNB
president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh
said.
* Banking group AMMB Holdings Bhd has inked an
agreement with its biggest shareholder, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), to work together in 27
countries, group managing director Cheah Tek Kuang said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* DRB-Hicom Bhd on Tuesday bought 39.93 million
shares in Proton Holdings Bhd, or 7.27 percent of the
company, from the open market, a day after it won a bid to
acquire Khazanah Nasional Bhd's entire 42.74 percent stake in
the carmaker.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The beleaguered Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) may soon get a
lifeline from a Chinese party, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Retirement Fund Inc, or Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP),
plans to increase its overseas investments to 10 percent from
the current 3 percent in the next three to five years, its
director of portfolio strategy Nazaiful Affendi Zainal Abidin
said.
($1 = 3.1238 Malaysian ringgits)