THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* As the Year of the Dragon marches in, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) is offering a 40 million-ringgit ($12.81 million) micro-credit packet to Malaysians regardless of race or creed - and across the political divide.

* Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) will start construction of a 600MW coal-fired power station in Balingian, Mukah Division, this year, SEB chief executive officer Torstein Dale Sjotveit said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The world has to accept moderation in all aspects of life to fight extremism and the challenges it faces, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) on Tuesday reported a net loss of 224.7 million ringgit ($71.93 million) in its first quarter to November but the power company said it will return to the black in the second quarter ending February 2012, TNB president and chief executive officer Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said.

* Banking group AMMB Holdings Bhd has inked an agreement with its biggest shareholder, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), to work together in 27 countries, group managing director Cheah Tek Kuang said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* DRB-Hicom Bhd on Tuesday bought 39.93 million shares in Proton Holdings Bhd, or 7.27 percent of the company, from the open market, a day after it won a bid to acquire Khazanah Nasional Bhd's entire 42.74 percent stake in the carmaker.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The beleaguered Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) may soon get a lifeline from a Chinese party, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Retirement Fund Inc, or Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), plans to increase its overseas investments to 10 percent from the current 3 percent in the next three to five years, its director of portfolio strategy Nazaiful Affendi Zainal Abidin said.

($1 = 3.1238 Malaysian ringgits)