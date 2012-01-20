Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (MCCM) has not
given up its quest to gain control of the KFC fast-food business
in Malaysia, MCCM president Syed Ali Alattas said.
* AirAsia Bhd, its sister airline company AirAsia
X and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) have been given a month
to provide the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) with the
relevant documents in relation to the commission's probe on the
share-swap agreement between AirAsia and MAS, MyCC chairman Siti
Norma Yaakob said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Nine Perlis players have admitted to coming into contact
with a bookie who offered them up to 100,000 ringgit ($32,200)
each before the state's heavy 7-2 loss to Muar Municipal Council
in a Premier League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Muar on
Jan 9.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia is expected to post record high palm oil exports
this year, possibly touching 85 billion ringgit ($27.37
billion), Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard
Dompok said.
* Media Prima Bhd has emerged as the Malaysian
company with the best overall corporate, its chairman Johan
Jaaffar said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Election Commission (EC) has agreed to implement seven
out of 10 proposals presented by the Parliamentary Select
Committee in the coming 13th general election, EC chairman Abdul
Aziz Mohd Yusof said.
* Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd plans to have 1,000 "free-concept"
pharmacy stores across the country in the next five years,
Cosway Corp Ltd chairman and chief executive officer Al Chuah
said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas), the government-linked
private equity fund management company set up to promote
bumiputera economic participation, is fast becoming a major food
and beverage player, Ekuinas chief executive officer Abdul
Rahman Ahmad said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Budget flight operator AirAsia Bhd is facing
legal action by the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission, which is seeking penalties and corrective action as
the airline has allegedly failed to comply with competition laws
in the country.
* A year on, Peter Chan, chief executive officer of
Superboom Project Sdn Bhd, is all smiles as The Haven Lakeside
Residence in Ipoh is heading for success.