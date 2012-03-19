Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The spat between Democratic Action Party (DAP) national
chairman Karpal Singh and P.Ramasamy has worsened, with the
veteran DAP leader challenging the disciplinary committee's
decision to clear charges against the Penang Deputy Chief
Minister II.
* A three-year time frame is being set for renewable energy
activities to kick off with expected higher funding and quotas,
Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Peter Chin said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Circular, widely regarded by law enforcement authorities
as being the primary reason behind the influx of foreigners, has
surfaced - after six years.
* There is no such thing as a "one maid, one task" ruling
that states that Indonesian maids will only perform one of four
tasks at a minimum wage of 700 ringgit ($230), Labour Department
director-general Sheikh Yahya Sheikh Mohamed said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), the country's largest
fixed-line company, expects to spend about 1 billion ringgit
($327.06 million) on its high-speed broadband (HSBB) network
next year, as it is banking on it to maintain its broadband
leadership, TM group chief executive officer Zamzamzairani Isa
said.
* DRB-Hicom Bhd will start making management
changes in Proton Holdings Bhd, the country's national
carmaker, by as early as this week, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will
reintroduce its used-car business, which ceased operations two
years ago, by the middle of the year, its managing director
Aminar Rashid Salleh said.
* The banking, oil and gas, plantation and construction
sectors are expected to benefit this year from the many projects
coming onstream and higher oil prices, Affin Investment Bank's
head of retail research Nazri Khan said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The completion of property developments under the low
deposit incentive schemes, coupled with Bank Negara Malaysia's
(BNM) changes in bank loan computations from gross to net
income, may result in higher rates of defaults, industry
observers said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Pelikan International Corp Bhd is close to
completing the sales of some of its assets to generate more cash
as it needs to be more agile in facing uncertainties and support
its business focus shift towards product development and
brand-building, its presidents and chief executive officer Looi
Hooi Keat said.
* Century Logistics Holdings Bhd anticipates a
steady growth for this year, coming from its logistics services
and the marketing of its business model to Sri Lanka, its
managing director Steven Teow Choo Hing said.
($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit)