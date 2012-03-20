Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Democratic Action Party (DAP) disciplinary committee
chairman Tan Kok Wai has slammed party national chairman Karpal
Singh for his outburst against the decision not to take action
against deputy secretary-general P. Ramasamy.
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, which is in talks to
buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) businesses in
Asia-Pacific, may be looking to strengthen its presence in
countries outside Asean, analysts said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Indonesia has maintained that maids from the country will
have to carry out four main household tasks at a minimum salary
of 700 ringgit ($230).
* Crime analysts and law enforcement officers warn the
country faces dire consequences if the government circular that
effectively did away with stringent border controls at entry
checkpoints is not rescinded immediately.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd will aggressively
expand its business to become a fully integrated oils and fats
player from upstream to downstream, senior vice-president (oils
and fats) Martin Rushworth said.
* Yanki Regan, Indonesia's multi-level marketing (MLM)
magnate, plans to take control of Key West Global
Telecommunications Bhd (KeyWest), bankers said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) has defaulted on
repayments for its 250 million ringgit ($81.89
million)government soft loan since January, Public Accounts
Committee (PAC) chairman Azmi Khalid said.
* Shareholders of Public Bank Bhd who have held on
to the stock for the past five years, would have enjoyed a total
return of about 118 percent from their investment.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The keenly anticipated real estate investment trust (REIT)
offering by IGB Corp Bhd could fetch valuations of
between 4.3 billion ringgit ($1.41 billion) and 4.6 billion
ringgit ($1.51 billion) for the two prime retail malls currently
held under IGB's subsidiary KrisAssets Holdings Bhd,
sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Shares of industrial minerals processor and distributor
Rock Chemical Industries (M) Bhd surged 18 percent to
be among the top three gainers on the local bourse on Monday
following news of a proposed takeover by its major shareholder,
Mega First Corp Bhd.
* Boustead Holdings Bhd has obtained syndicated
financing facilities totaling 5.57 billion ringgit ($1.82
billion) to fund the construction of six second-generation
patrol vessels for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the company
said.
($1 = 3.0530 Malaysian ringgit)