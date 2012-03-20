Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Democratic Action Party (DAP) disciplinary committee chairman Tan Kok Wai has slammed party national chairman Karpal Singh for his outburst against the decision not to take action against deputy secretary-general P. Ramasamy.

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, which is in talks to buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) businesses in Asia-Pacific, may be looking to strengthen its presence in countries outside Asean, analysts said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Indonesia has maintained that maids from the country will have to carry out four main household tasks at a minimum salary of 700 ringgit ($230).

* Crime analysts and law enforcement officers warn the country faces dire consequences if the government circular that effectively did away with stringent border controls at entry checkpoints is not rescinded immediately.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd will aggressively expand its business to become a fully integrated oils and fats player from upstream to downstream, senior vice-president (oils and fats) Martin Rushworth said.

* Yanki Regan, Indonesia's multi-level marketing (MLM) magnate, plans to take control of Key West Global Telecommunications Bhd (KeyWest), bankers said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The National Feedlot Corporation (NFCorp) has defaulted on repayments for its 250 million ringgit ($81.89 million)government soft loan since January, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Azmi Khalid said.

* Shareholders of Public Bank Bhd who have held on to the stock for the past five years, would have enjoyed a total return of about 118 percent from their investment.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The keenly anticipated real estate investment trust (REIT) offering by IGB Corp Bhd could fetch valuations of between 4.3 billion ringgit ($1.41 billion) and 4.6 billion ringgit ($1.51 billion) for the two prime retail malls currently held under IGB's subsidiary KrisAssets Holdings Bhd, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Shares of industrial minerals processor and distributor Rock Chemical Industries (M) Bhd surged 18 percent to be among the top three gainers on the local bourse on Monday following news of a proposed takeover by its major shareholder, Mega First Corp Bhd.

* Boustead Holdings Bhd has obtained syndicated financing facilities totaling 5.57 billion ringgit ($1.82 billion) to fund the construction of six second-generation patrol vessels for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the company said.

($1 = 3.0530 Malaysian ringgit)