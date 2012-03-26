Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Millions of ringgit go down the drain every year to clean
up the waterways that are choked with rubbish, government
sources said.
* There is a gap between management guidance and consensus
for loan growth - the challenge for banks is to ensure that
their loan growth targets for this year are met, said an
analyst.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Sunday cautioned the people
of Selangor not to be cheated again by the opposition in the
next general election.
* On a stormy afternoon in Sepang, Spaniard Fernando Alonso
and his fiery Ferrari stole the thunder by winning Petronas
Malaysia Grand Prix on Sunday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Tycoon Lim Kim Hong may consider divesting some of his
stake in integrated ICT developer I-Berhad to
institutional investors.
* A new hotel brand called Wolo will make its debut in the
city centre this year, and it will be a boutique-style hotel
located in the Bukit Bintang area.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The anger and frustration of Chinese educationists and the
community over the decades-old problems faced by Chinese schools
boiled over on Sunday.
* Furniture makers must be design-driven to move up the
value chain in the face of intense competition from countries
such as China and Vietnam given their low cost advantage,
Malaysian Furniture Promotion Council (MFPC) chief executive
officer (CEO) Au Leck Chai said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Established as part of former prime minister Mahathir
Mohamad's Look East policy in 1984 to help boost the nascent
local retail market, Aeon Co (M) Bhd, formerly known
as Jaya Jusco Stores Bhd, has grown from its initial store in
Dayabumi to 29 stores nationwide and with its annual sales now
reaching 3 billion ringgit ($974.98 million) with close to 200
million ringgit ($65.00 million) in net profit, Aeon group
managing director Nur Qamarina Chew Abdullah said.
* Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) will seek a board
seat on the soon to be listed Temasek Formation Bhd, following
the acquisition of 20 million shares or a 11.5 percent stake in
AIC Corp Bhd, sources said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* An India-based joint-venture (JV) bank is close to getting
final regulatory approvals to open for business in Malaysia,
some two years after receiving a commercial banking licence from
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), a source said.
($1 = 3.0770 Malaysian ringgits)