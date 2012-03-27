Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* September has now emerged as a likely month for the coming
general election with many arguments put up against the earlier
speculation of June, sources said.
* Arab investors who were originally the master developers
of 2,230 acres at Iskandar Malaysia known as the Medini
development will no longer be involved and about 80 percent of
that land has since been sold to other foreign investors,
including those from East Asia, Iskandar Investment Bhd
president/chief executive officer Syed Mohamed Ibrahim said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Joint patrols against crime will always be headed by the
police and the presence of other enforcement agencies in the
patrols is to act as reinforcement, Inspector-General of Police
Ismail Omar said.
* Felda has put in place measures to ensure the proposed
listing of Felda Global Ventures Bhd proceeds as planned, with
or without the involvement of Felda Investment Cooperative,
Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) on Monday
declared a 20 percent dividend for its financial period ended
December 31 2011, on the back of a record net profit, Domestic
Trade, Cooperative and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob
said.
* Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) will likely take
over the operations of the island's top tourist attraction, the
cable car services, from Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd by the
end of this year, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* UEM Land Holdings Bhd expects to sign at least
one agreement with potential partners to undertake joint venture
development in either India, Myanmar or Vietnam this year,
managing director and chief executive officer Wan Abdullah Wan
Ibrahim said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* IOI Corp Bhd is set to register at least $226
million (696 million ringgit) or a 360 percent gain - on paper -
from its investment in Indonesia-based Bumitama Agri Ltd.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* The bullet train project between Kuala Lumpur and
Singapore is not a priority for both the Malaysian and Singapore
governments as much as the rapid transit rail system (RTS)
between Johor Baru (JB) and Singapore, according to the
Malaysian government.
($1 = 3.0800 Malaysian ringgits)