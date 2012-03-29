Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Malaysia has offered its expertise in various sectors to Myanmar which is experiencing an economic boom following its government's move to introduce political reforms as well as new trade and investment laws, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* The Securities Commission (SC) had approved 118.9 billion ringgit ($38.81 billion) in fund-raising applications for 2011, a significant increase compared with 77.02 billion ringgit ($25.14 billion) recorded in 2010, the market regulator said.

* Thousands of social workers will be required to register with a regulatory body - the Malaysia Social Workers Council, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

* Malaysia and Myanmar, a country on a reconciliation process and transformation drive, move on Wednesday to expand ties, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* AirAsia Bhd will announce a few more joint venture airlines this year, which could include AirAsia Korea, AirAsia group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said.

* The Securities Commission (SC) has hinted at a bigger and more eventful year for the local capital market, the SC said in a statement.

* The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on electoral reforms has completed its work and is ready to table its 22 recommendations in Parliament next week, its chairman Maximus Ongkili said.

* IGB Corp Bhd, the developer of the Mid Valley City, is teaming up with Selia Pantai Sdn Bhd to jointly develop a retail megamall in Southkey, Johor, with a gross development value (GDV) of 6 billion ringgit ($1.96 billion), its group managing director Robert Tan said.

* That national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and other oil majors are planning significant spending was seen as a great boon for local oil and gas (O&G) support services providers, Malaysia OSV Owners Association (OSV Malaysia) president Tasripin Masotee said.

* YTL Corp, the best performer on Malaysia's benchmark index this year, may buy power, cement or property assets in Asia in the next six months to expand its business in the region, managing director Francis Yeoh said.

* Japanese luxury automaker Lexus is expecting a 30 percent to 35 percent increase in sales growth in Malaysia this year with substantial contribution to come from its newly-launched Lexus GS.

($1 = 3.0635 Malaysian ringgits)