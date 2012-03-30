Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Almost 100,000ha of padi land in the peninsula - the
equivalent of 50,000 football fields - have given way to
industrial and housing development over the last 15 years, the
Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Ministry said in a
statement.
* Malaysia's largest banking group, Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank), has clarified that its exposure to the $600
million (1.84 billion ringgit) unsecured funding facility on
which Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin) has
recently defaulted is minimal and insignificant, Maybank
president and chief executive officer Wahid Omar said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* A head of by-elections in Myanmar on Sunday, President
Thein Sein has told Prime Minister Najib Razak that the
democratisation and national reconciliation process is
irreversible.
* Truancy, especially among primary school children, is
rampant, with more than 8,000 cases registered by the Education
Ministry in 2010 and last year, Deputy Education Minister Mohd
Puad Zarkashi said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) has not been officially
notified of a takeover by Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, although the
northern port operator has been directed by the government to
cooperate with a firm linked to the tycoon, a source said.
* Billionaire T. Ananda Krishnan is considering an initial
public offering (IPO) of the country's largest pay-television
broadcaster, Astro All Asia Network plc, a company official
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malaysia consider bringing in domestic workers from
Myanmar to overcome a shortage of foreign maids following a
two-year freeze imposed by Indonesia, Prime Minister Najib Razak
said.
* Sime Darby Property Bhd, the property arm of Sime Darby
Bhd, expects its newly-launched Lifestyle Collection
campaign to help the company reach its target of selling 2.4
billion ringgit ($782.40 million) worth of properties for the
year ending June 30, 2012 (FY12), its managing director Abd
Wahab Maskan said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* An affordable housing project in Batu Kawan by state-run
Penang Development Corp (PDC) will create at least 11,800
apartments with a total gross development value (GDV) of up to
2.5 billion ringgit ($815.00 million), said Penang Chief
Minister Lim Guan Eng.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysian television (TV) and media content providers are
expected to invest an estimated 750 million ringgit ($244.50
million) in content development in 2012, Deputy Information,
Communication and Culture Minister Joseph Salang Gandum said.
($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgit)