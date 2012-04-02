Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A Malaysian from Kuala Kedah is now listed as missing in the southern Thai bomb blasts that killed four other people, including another Malaysia, and injured more than 100 others at the Lee Gardens Hotel.

* S.P Setia Bhd together with Rimbunan Hijau inked a deal with Qinzhou Jingu Investment Co. Ltd to jointly develop the Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park, which will be the third industrial park in China that is developed under the government-to-government initiative.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* China is prepared to lift the ban on the import of Malaysian bird's nests, provided the nitrate content does not exceed 30 parts per million, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia Airlines could be in danger of losing its 5-Star Airline status from Skytrax, the world's largest airline review site.

Skytrax's website shows that MAS' ranking is "under review." Checks show that its status has been "under review" since October last year, dismissing doubts that it could be a periodical review.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Barring any last minute change, the plea bargaining system will be implemented from June 1, together with several other amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Prominent names like Wilmar and Value Partners having lined up as cornerstone investors for the upcoming listing of Bumitama Agri Ltd in Singapore reflect the market's favoritism towards mid-to small cap plantation firms, analysts said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* NCB Holdings Bhd may see management changes at its port unit, Northport (M) Bhd, where its top two executive positions are said to be currently vacant.

($1 = 3.048 ringgit)